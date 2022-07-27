Pulp Market: Segmentation by Application, Grade, and Geography, Increased consumption of chemical wood pulp to boost market growth, Forecast till 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulp Market is segmented into three categories based on the application (Printing and writing paper, Tissue paper, Specialty paper, Packaging Paper, and Others) and grade (Chemical pulp, Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp, and non-wood pulp), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The market share is expected to increase by USD 47.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08%. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pulp Market by Application, Grade, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global Pulp Market as a part of the global forest products market within the global materials market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Pulp Market throughout the forecast period.

Pulp Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the Pulp Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, Request a sample report.

Vendor Insights

The Pulp Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospects while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Pulp Market, including some of the vendors such as PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, BillerudKorsnas AB, Canny Tissue Paper Industry, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Co., International Paper Co., Kimberly Clark Corp., Mercer International Inc., Metropolic Paper Industries, Metsa Board Oyj, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd. among others.

Story continues

Product Insights and News

PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk- The company offers construction materials such as cement, lime, concrete, aggregates, concrete products, and industrial minerals under 17 brands within its portfolio.

BillerudKorsnas AB- The company offers construction materials such as cement and chemical building materials for energy conservation and environmental protection with advantages of scientific design, heat preservation, and sound insulation.

Canny Tissue Paper Industry- The company offers construction materials such as bulk cement, slag, and lime to suit the needs of a variety of applications.

Key Market Dynamics

The rising use of chemical wood pulp is one of the main causes fueling the expansion of the pulp market. By removing the cellulose fibers from wood, chemical wood pulp is created, which is a lignocellulosic fibrous substance. Hardwood has libriform fibers and is derived from deciduous trees. The wood chips are cooked in neutral solutions created during the semi-chemical pulping process. Compared to other chemical processes, semi-chemical wood pulp is less expensive. Personal hygiene and ease of availability and recyclability are factors that boost the sale of tissue paper.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and find out more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Oriented Strand Board Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Wood Pellets Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pulp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 47.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.36 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, Sweden, Finland, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, BillerudKorsnas AB, Canny Tissue Paper Industry, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Co., International Paper Co., Kimberly Clark Corp., Mercer International Inc., Metropolic Paper Industries, Metsa Board Oyj, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Nissei Sangyo Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd., Sappi Ltd., Shanying International Holding Co. Ltd, Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Kymmene Corp., and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Printing and writing paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Tissue paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Specialty paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Packaging paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Grade Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Grade Type

6.3 Chemical pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Non-wood pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Grade Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas.

11.4 BillerudKorsnas AB

11.5 Georgia-Pacific LLC

11.6 International Paper Co.

11.7 Kimberly Clark Corp.

11.8 Metsa Board Oyj

11.9 Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

11.10 Oji Holdings Corp.

11.11 Sappi Ltd.

11.12 WestRock Co.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulp-market-segmentation-by-application-grade-and-geography-increased-consumption-of-chemical-wood-pulp-to-boost-market-growth-forecast-till-2026---technavio-301593529.html

SOURCE Technavio