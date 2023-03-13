Pulp and Paper Automation Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker

Recent changes in pulp and paper manufacturing have led to significant developments in the pulp and paper automation market. Pulp and paper manufacturers have been under constant pressure to reduce costs, particularly due to the rising prices of energy and raw materials.

This has resulted in an increasing reliance on automation solutions that ramp up production while reducing operational expenditures.



Until a few years ago, the focus of paper mills was primarily on increasing efficiency and production utilization rates.



However, the pandemic resulted in the acceleration of digitization, an extraordinary drop in the demand for graphic, newsprint, and printing paper, a boost to the packaging industry, and increased demand for hygiene-related paper products.



These developments revolutionized pulp and paper manufacturing, giving rise to innovative business opportunities for automation providers.



The study segments the pulp and paper automation market in the following manner:

• Automation product line: Distributed control systems (DCS), programmable logic controllers (PLC), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), flowmeters, manufacturing execution systems (MES), asset performance management (APM), valves, advanced process controllers (APC), enterprise asset management (EAM), sensors and transmitters, operator training systems (OTS), vision systems, services, and others

• Region: North America and Latin America (NALA), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), and the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

• End application: Paper, board, tissue, pulp, and others The study analyzes the trends spurring transformational changes in the global pulp and paper automation market.



It highlights the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from this space for industry stakeholders to leverage.



The study also includes revenue analyses by leading competitors, automation product lines, end application markets, and regions.



The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2025.

