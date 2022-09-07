U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

Pulp & Paper Enzyme Market to surpass USD 270 Million by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

·3 min read

Some of the major market players operating in the pulp & paper enzyme industry are BASF SE, Biotech, Novozymes, Dupont, AB Enzymes, Anthem Cellutions, MetGen, Nature Bioscience, KPS Bio, and Enzyme Solutions.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pulp & paper enzyme market value is expected to surpass USD 270 million by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Pulp &amp; Paper Enzyme Market
Growing environmental efforts to replace difficult to degrade materials with biodegradable packaging solutions will significantly boost the paper product consumption. Paper industries are major contributors to toxic wastewater discharge and are therefore closely monitored by government agencies to achieve ambitious environmental and climate goals. The development of innovative and sustainable paper packaging materials is expected to influence pulp and paper enzymes applications over the assessment timeline.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1995

Preference for chlorine-free paper to boost xylanases enzyme demand

Pulp & paper enzyme market from xylanases segment by volume is projected to reach 1,800 tons by 2030, driven by multiple benefits associated with these compounds. Microbial xylanases enzyme technology has gained significance in the manufacturing of totally chlorine-free (TCF), and elemental chlorine-free (ECF) printing and writing paper grades. This method allows paper manufacturers to reduce the amount of chlorine used or eliminate it altogether.

Crucially, this enzyme enables the degradation of linear polysaccharide xylan into xylose, breaking down the hemicellulose present in plant cell walls. It is of key importance to microorganisms that depend on plant sources to convert plant matter into usable nutrients.

Bleaching segment is anticipated to record over 5% CAGR between 2022-2030. Xylanase is required in processes such as pulp pre-bleaching for removing hemicelluloses. The enzyme represents a more low-cost method for papermaking companies for reducing the discharge of adsorbable organic halides by cutting down the use of chlorine gas. The compound further improves the performance of conventional bleaching chemicals.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 544 market data tables & 17 figures & charts from the report, "Pulp & Paper Enzyme Market Analysis By Product (Amylases [Surface Coating, Deinking, Drainage Improvement], Xylanases/ Hemicellulase [Bleaching, Fiber Modification/ Fibrillation, Deinking, Debarking, Retting Of Flax Fibers], Lipase [Pitch Treatment, Microbial Control], Cellulose [Deinking, Fiber Modification/ Fibrillation, Drainage Improvement], Pectinase [Debarking, Retting Of Flax Fibers]), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/pulp-and-paper-enzymes-market

Ambitious recyclability targets to augment European industry landscape

Europe pulp & paper enzyme market size is anticipated to cross USD 50 million by 2030, driven by an increasing focus on recyclable materials for flexible and rigid consumer packaging products. Waste management efforts are further encouraging end-users to replace plastic with paper packaging, which will further fuel the demand for enzymes in the region. For instance, Europe has outlined recyclability targets to collect and recycle 55% of all plastic packaging by 2030, offering considerable scope for expansion of the pulp and paper enzyme industry. 

The competitive landscape of the pulp & paper enzyme market is inclusive of major companies such as BASF SE, Biotech, Novozymes, Dupont, AB Enzymes, Anthem Cellutions, MetGen, Nature Bioscience, KPS Bio, Enzyme Solutions, Advanced Enzymes, Rossari Biotech, Dyadic International, MAPS Enzyme Limited, Krishna Speciality Chemicals, Epygen Labs FZ LLC, Megazyme Limited, Aum Enzymes, Noor Enzymes, and Afrizymes.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1995

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Aashit Tiwari
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893332/Pulp_Paper_Enzyme_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg 

Global Market Insights, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulp--paper-enzyme-market-to-surpass-usd-270-million-by-2030-says-global-market-insights-inc-301618973.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

