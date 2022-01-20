U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,545.50
    +21.25 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,040.00
    +130.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,177.25
    +143.75 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.40
    +8.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.50
    -0.46 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.18 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8240
    -0.0030 (-0.16%)
     

  • Vix

    22.96
    +0.17 (+0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0760
    -0.2770 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,425.89
    +293.13 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.68
    +12.93 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,577.28
    -12.38 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

Pulp and Paper Industry's Adoption of Digital Technologies Will Be Worth US$3.6 Billion at the End of the Decade

·3 min read

Device and application platform services, data analytics, and IoT security among the necessary technologies to avoid unplanned downtime and improve overall equipment effectiveness

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulp and paper producers face twin challenges. First, the gigantic machines converting wood pulp into paper-based products are a single point of failure. Second, the industry is embracing sustainability by the difficult task of incorporating recycled paper into production while retaining the required quality levels. These challenges are fueling investment in process control software and data analytics to avoid unplanned downtime. Global technology intelligence firm, ABI Research finds that this adoption will grow by a 7% CAGR between 2021 and 2030 and result in a US$3.6 billion spend at the end of the decade.

ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research)
ABI 2021 Logo (PRNewsfoto/ABI Research)

"Paper usage is changing with demand for newsprint and printed paper on the decline while sales of tissues and paper-based medical products are rising rapidly. Technology suppliers can help mills plan for adjustments and retain overall equipment effectiveness," explains Michael Larner, Industrial and Manufacturing Principal Analyst at ABI Research.

Overall ABI Research forecasts that pulp and paper mills will be spending US$3.6 billion on digital technologies in 2030. Spending on IoT devices and the supporting platforms that, for example, support efforts to prevent unplanned downtime will be worth US$1 billion in 2030 with spend on data analytics to evaluate and optimize the production processes forecasted to be worth US$370 million. The foundations for the upswing in the flow of data will be investments in connectivity (forecasted to reach US$450 million in 2030) and network services (US$30 million in 2030). While all the technology investments need to be underpinned by robust cyber security, which is forecasted to be the highest growing spending area (CAGR 8.7%), being worth US$120 million at the end of the decade.

Technology providers helping mills extract and make sense of data from their machines include AspenTech, dataPARC, Eigen Innovations, Seeq, and Senseye, while Emerson, Honeywell, and MRPeasy look to help mills design their operations.

"Paper needs to be smooth and of a consistent thickness to meet customer requirements. In addition, pulp and paper mills can be crippled by unplanned downtime as dust blocks up machines' filters or the paper breaks as it's being rolled or moves through the machine. The size of the machinery and speed of production provide important test cases for technology suppliers. To meet these challenges, production facilities will increasingly look to predictive maintenance and quality automation," Larner concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Digitalization in the Pulp and Paper Industry application analysis report. This report is part of the company's Industrial and Manufacturing research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present in-depth analysis on key market trends and factors for a specific application, which could focus on an individual market or geography.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research是一家国际科技情报公司，为全球科技领袖、创新人士和决策者提供实用的市场研究和战略性指导。我们密切关注一切为各行各业、全球经济和劳动市场带来颠覆性变革的创新与技术。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulp-and-paper-industrys-adoption-of-digital-technologies-will-be-worth-us3-6-billion-at-the-end-of-the-decade-301464257.html

SOURCE ABI Research

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing recovery sidetracked by regulatory tussles on big jets

    Boeing Co's steady climb out of successive crises - among the worst in U.S. corporate history - gained momentum last week when it won the 2021 jet order race https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/boeing-wins-annual-jet-order-race-adjusted-basis-2022-01-11 against rival Airbus SE on an adjusted basis with a 737 MAX sales blitz. But closely watched orders and deliveries https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/airbus-vs-boeing-orders-deliveries-2021-2022-01-11 have underscored the industrial and regulatory currents still facing its bigger 787 Dreamliner and 777X flagships - issues that have left Boeing fighting concurrent battles on both sides of the Atlantic. Regulators in Europe are challenging the safety net built in to 777X flight controls and deliveries of the 787 are expected to remain frozen until around April as U.S. regulators review production flaws, senior industry and government sources said.

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • Future of work: Zoom CFO describes the future of hybrid jobs at the company

    Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Zoom hosting the Work Transformation Summit, the introduction of a new hybrid work model for the company's employees, and the importance of socialization and collaboration.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • U.S. Corn Saves Hungry Canadian Cows After Drought Scorches Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is now one of the top buyers of U.S. corn as cattle ranchers scour for grain to feed their animals.Dry conditions zapped as much as 40% of western Canada’s grain output last year, sending prices for barley and other crops to all-time highs and leaving a dearth of feed for the nation’s cattle industry. The squeeze has prompted Canada to make a rare commitment to bring in about 3.2 million metric of tons of corn from its southern neighbor, according to U.S. Department of Agri

  • Oil Slips From 7-Year High With Biden Pledging to Tackle Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped from the highest close since 2014 after President Joe Biden pledged to continue trying to lower prices and an industry report pointed to a modest increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemic?

  • Fink’s Annual Letter Draws Fresh Backlash, This Time From Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is taking issue with BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink’s latest annual letter, in which he sought to clarify the firm’s stance on fossil-fuel consumption and climate goals. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemi

  • Do 401(k) plans unfairly help the wealthy?

    The current retirement system doesn't work, Michael Doran argues in 'The Great Retirement Fraud'

  • Chip Linchpin ASML Joins Carmakers Warning of Vicious Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage is hitting one of the industry’s most important gear makers, potentially creating a vicious cycle that will further strain supply to companies from Nissan Motor Co. to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covi

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correcti

  • Cannabis: Tilray CEO explains why the company isn't waiting for U.S. legalization 'lottery ticket'

    Tilray CEO Irwin Simon joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman to discuss the cannabis industry, why the company is pivoting to food and beverage brands, weed legalization in the U.S., and the end of a partnership with Budweiser.

  • The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

    Europe’s energy crisis has helped the United States become the world’s biggest LNG exporter, as shipments to the energy-starved continent continue to soar

  • ‘There’s no retirement in this job,’ gig workers say

    Dean Rainer finds it hard to believe that anyone would think app-based gig workers can save for retirement. “I needed a good laugh today,” the 60-year-old who delivers for Uber (UBER) Eats said when asked about his retirement plans.

  • Lowe's leases 1.2 million square feet of industrial space in Mesa

    Home improvement retail giant Lowe's Companies Inc. will be moving into a massive warehouse in southeast Mesa. Here is what we know so far.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • The Under-the-Radar Threat to Starbucks You Need to Know About

    You might have missed it if you blinked because it wasn't something Starbucks' corporate wanted to promote. In Buffalo, New York, a Starbucks location became the company's first to form a union. Here is what you need to know about the potential investment impact of a unionized Starbucks workforce.

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • Oil could break the stock market’s back if crude ‘goes parabolic’ — How to prepare

    Oil futures are at seven-year highs and a further push that takes Brent above $90 a barrel could be the straw that breaks the back for a struggling stock market, one chart-watcher warns.

  • Oil prices slip from 2014 highs, supply concerns limit losses

    London (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Thursday on indications of rising U.S. stocks and as investors took profits after a recent price rally, but strong demand and short-term supply disruptions continue to support prices close to their highest since 2014. Brent crude futures were down 45 cents, or 0.5%, at $87.99 a barrel by 1242 GMT after dropping more than $1 in earlier trade. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for February delivery were down 46 cents, or 0.5%, at $86.50 a barrel after dropping nearly $1 earlier.