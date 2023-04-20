As Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) hits US$217m market cap, insiders may be dismayed about not purchasing higher quantities

Last week, Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 19% last week, resulting in a US$34m increase in the company's market worth. In other words, the original US$85k purchase is now worth US$215k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pulse Biosciences

The Chief Strategy Officer & Director Mitchell Levinson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$70k worth of shares at a price of US$2.29 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$5.77. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Pulse Biosciences insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Pulse Biosciences insiders own 57% of the company, currently worth about US$123m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pulse Biosciences Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Pulse Biosciences insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Pulse Biosciences (3 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

