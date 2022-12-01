U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.57
    -3.54 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,395.01
    -194.76 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.45
    +14.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.68
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.44
    +0.89 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    +56.90 (+3.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +1.18 (+5.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    +0.0119 (+1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.1740 (-4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2249
    +0.0187 (+1.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3300
    -2.7500 (-1.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,922.28
    -143.85 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.44
    -4.71 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Pulse Oil Corp. Announces Q3 Results

Pulse Oil Corp.
·7 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Oil Corp., (“Pulse” or the "Company”) (TSXV: PUL) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its Q3 2022 unaudited interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three-month period ending September 30, 2022.

Quarterly Financials for September 30, 2022 (CDN$):

Some of the financial highlights of the third quarter results are provided as well as second quarter results of 2022 and the comparable results for the three-month period last year are as follows:

Description

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Gross Revenue

$1,596,147

$1,585,097

$934,580

Net income

$322,694

$574,523

$28,133

Cashflow from operations

$797,649

$(134,901)

$482,841

Production details:
Oil (Bbl/d)
Gas (Mcf/d)
NGL (Bbl/d)
Total (Boe/d)


140.0
541.4
26.7
259.8


149.1
423.3
24.8
244.4


121.4
396.6
18.4
205.9

Pricing details (CDN$):
Oil ($/Bbl)
Gas ($/Mcf)
NGL ($/Bbl)


$121.79
$5.06
$54.34


$135.38
$6.72
$54.10


$67.42
$2.84
$46.26

Pulse had another productive quarter in Q3 and in Q4 to date at its 100% owned Bigoray asset, preparing to begin injecting solvent into the Nisku D pinnacle reef, with an expectation that the program will be underway in Q4.

Financial highlights above are relatively consistent with Q2 with a few exceptions where certain operational costs were slightly higher than anticipated, while capital items related to the Bigoray Enhanced Oil Recovery (“EOR”) program have tracked at or below budget to date.

Pulse has experienced downtime at its Queenstown assets during the 3rd and 4th quarter due to maintenance requirements that have taken much longer to rectify than the third party operator had expected. Pulse believes that Queenstown will be back producing late in December 2022. As a result of the above Pulse averaged production for the quarter of 259.8 BOE/D with 64% of the production being oil and natural gas liquids.

During the fourth quarter and to November 26, 2022, Pulse’s production has averaged 229.5 BOE/D, with 74% of that production being oil and natural gas liquids (“NGL”) with expectations that gross revenue for the month of November will total approximately $430,000 based on current oil and gas prices that have trended downward lately at approximately $108 per barrel of oil and $5.47 per MCF of natural gas. Pulse’s management team expects average production for Q4 to be steady with Q3 reported production as one solid producer for Pulse has been converted from a producing oil well, to an injection well for the EOR program as previously announced.

Subsequent to Q3, Pulse has continued to make a number of significant advancements on the Company’s primary project, the Bigoray EOR program. Construction at the Bigoray EOR facility site nears completion, solvent contracts have been signed and solvent delivery to site storage tanks is expected to happen shortly in preparation for solvent injection to begin in December. Pulse will provide further updates for all shareholders as more developments are made toward commissioning Pulse’s facility and injection assets, which Management believes will be the final step to begin injection in order to grow production, revenue and cash flow materially as planned.

About Pulse

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years. The Company plans to institute a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With less than 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing approximately 30% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders. Pulse’s total reclamation liabilities are less than $3 million which, when compared to many peers in the industry in Western Canada, are very low.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Pulse Oil Corp.

Garth Johnson
CEO
‎604-306-4421‎
garth@pulseoilcorp.com

Drew Cadenhead
President
‎604-909-1152
drew@pulseoilcorp.com

Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) is calculated using the conversion factor of 6 mcf (thousand cubic feet) of natural gas being equivalent to one barrel of oil. Boes may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf:1 bbl (barrel) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis.

Forward-Looking Statements:‎

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian ‎securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-‎looking information. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to Pulse’s operations, the Bigoray EOR project, results, or contracts being signed already or in the future. There can be no assurance that such forward-‎looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects ‎Pulse’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Pulse and on ‎assumptions Pulse believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, conditions facing Pulse at the time of the planned expenditure in advancing the Bigoray EOR project and anticipated production, revenue and cash flow. Forward-looking information is ‎subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of ‎activity, performance or achievements of Pulse to be materially different from those expressed or ‎implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general ‎business, commodity prices, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices ‎for securities; consistent production and cash flow from current operations, the actual results of future operations; ‎competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Pulse; the timing and availability of ‎external financing on acceptable terms; and loss of key individuals‎. A description of ‎additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can ‎be found in Pulse’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although ‎Pulse has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially ‎from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as ‎anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. ‎Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no ‎assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking ‎information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-‎looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Pulse as of the date ‎of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Pulse expressly ‎disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result ‎of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.‎


Recommended Stories

  • Why Farfetch Is Plunging Hard Today

    Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were plunging 23.6% in afternoon trading on Thursday after the online luxury fashion marketplace filed a business update with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Farfetch said it will host a Capital Markets Day with financial analysts and institutional investors today that will discuss in greater depth the company's strategic growth plan. On the surface, the guidance Farfetch shared wouldn't seem to warrant the collapse in its share price.

  • Newt Gingrich says Republicans are ‘underestimating’ President Joe Biden

    The former Speaker of the House says he opposes Biden's policies, but can't deny the accomplishments of the president's party in the 2022 midterms.

  • Blackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $69 billion real estate fund for wealthy individuals said it will limit redemption requests, one of the most dramatic signs of a pullback at a top profit driver for the firm and a chilling indicator for the property industry.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Bounced Back Today

    CrowdStrike stock is a buy today -- but there's an even better bargain out there for stock investors.

  • Tesla Stock Advances Ahead Of Long-Awaited Semi Truck Reveal

    Tesla is expected to unveil its long awaited Semi, a 18-wheeler long-haul electric freight hauler, Thursday after it was first announced five years ago. Tesla stock climbed during market trading before dropping after the market closed. The Tesla Semi has been five years in the making.

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock

    Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.

  • Salesforce stock drops as co-CEO Bret Taylor steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Salesforce following news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

    There are plenty of attractive stocks that offer high dividend yields and are ripe for the picking as we roll into the end of the year. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December that especially stand out. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) offers a juicy dividend yield of over 9.7%.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Rallied Thursday Morning

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) traded higher Thursday morning, jumping as much as 5.3%. For its fiscal 2023 third quarter (ended Oct. 31), Snowflake generated revenue of $557 million, up 67% year over year, driven by product revenue that also grew 67%.

  • Costco’s Sales Update Slams the Stock. Strong Grocery Sales Aren’t Enough Anymore.

    Sales of food and sundries climbed by double digits, while, non-food categories were largely lower, hurt by products like electronics and jewelry.

  • Here's How The Rich Avoid Paying Savings Account Taxes

    If you keep money in a regular savings account you will generally owe federal income taxes on the interest that is earned. You'll pay taxes at your regular rate the year interest is earned, whether or not you withdraw from … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Tax on a Savings Account appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Shares of Canoo Are Driving Higher Today

    With competition ramping up over the past few years, the electric vehicle (EV) landscape has become a virtual battlefield. Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), however, has taken a major step toward appearing on actual battlefields. As of 11:11 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Canoo are up 4.9%, falling from their earlier climb of 11.2%.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Congratulates Big Rival Ford

    Elon Musk and Tesla changed the way consumers think about and look at cars. The groups are investing billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles. Consumers are also following developments, since their demand for these green vehicles is rising sharply even as the cars remain expensive and the numbers of charging stations continue to lag.

  • Investors Heavily Search SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI): Here is What You Need to Know

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Tesla set to unveil semi-truck EV in Nevada delivery to PepsiCo

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's plans to unveil its electric freight truck tonight.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • SNDL Stock in 2023: Skyrocket or Crash?

    It has not been a great year for SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), formerly known as Sundial Growers. A tough macroeconomic environment and pricing erosion in the oversupplied Canadian cannabis market have been disastrous not only for SNDL, but also for all Canadian cannabis stocks. In the words of CEO Zach George, "In a sense, things in the Canadian cannabis industry are so bad that they're good."

  • Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

    The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.