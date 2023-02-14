Pulse Oximeters Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Contec Medical Systems, Draegerwerk, General Electric, Medtronic & More

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulse Oximeters: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on type, product type, technology, age group, end user, and region. The report provides an overview of the global pulse oximeter market and analyses market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, product type, technology, age group, end user, and region. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of pulse oximeter providers.

The report covers the market for pulse oximeters with regard to the technology, across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for pulse oximeters in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.

The regional market analysis of pulse oximeters is also covered in this report. The market has been segmented into various major geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China, India, and Brazil is covered in the regional segments. For market estimates, data are provided for 2020, with estimates for 2022 and forecast values for 2027.

Report Includes

30 data tables and 11 additional tables

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for pulse oximeter devices

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Discussion of the industry growth driving factors and challenges that will shape the market for pulse oximeters as the basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2022-2027)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global pulse oximeter market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by product/device type, technology, age group, end user, and region

Updated information on recent industry acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances in the global market for pulse oximeters

Detailed analysis of competitive environment between the manufacturers of pulse oximeters, their global rankings, product portfolios and services

Company profiles of the leading global participants, including General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and ICU Medical Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Project Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of Report

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Analyst's Credentials

1.4 Custom Research

1.5 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Market Outlook

2.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Market Drivers

4.1.2 Market Restraint

4.2 Macroeconomic Factors of the Pulse Oximeter Market

4.2.1 Impact of Covid-19

4.3 Regulations and Legislation

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies/Opportunities

5.1 the Use of Motion Artifacts

5.2 Multimodal Pulse Oximeter

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type, Product Type, Technology, Age Group, and End-user

6.1 Pulse Oximeter Market, by Type

6.1.1 Portable Pulse Oximeters

6.1.2 Bedside Pulse Oximeters

6.1.3 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Pulse Oximeter Market, by Product Type

6.2.1 Equipment

6.2.2 Sensors

6.2.3 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Pulse Oximeter Market, by Technology

6.3.1 Conventional Pulse Oximeter

6.3.2 Connected Pulse Oximeter

6.3.3 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Pulse Oximeter Market, by Age Group

6.4.1 Adult Pulse Oximeter

6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Pulse Oximeter Market, by End-user

6.5.1 Hospitals and Clinics

6.5.2 Homecare

6.5.3 Others

6.5.4 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

7.1 Global Pulse Oximeter Market Size by Region

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Top Companies/Market Shares/Rankings

8.2 Strategic Analysis

8.2.1 Recent Key Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

General Electric

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Icu Medical Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic plc

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Nonin Medical, Inc.

