PULSECHIP™ ETHERNET TRANSFORMERS

San Diego, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Electronics, a global leader in Ethernet Magnetics for LAN interface, has released their PulseChipTM 1Gigabit, 2.5Gigabit, 5Gigabit, and 10Gigabit single transformers to support standard and Power over Ethernet (PoE) applications for the commercial and industrial temperature rated environments. These new PulseChipTM transformers TC1000, TC1000P, TC2500, TC2500P, TC5000, TC5000P, TC10000, and TC10000P are being produced with fully automated winding, assembly, testing and packaging to ensure consistent performance, enhanced product quality and reliability while ensuring cost competitiveness.

PulseChipTM transformers share the same small form factor package and footprint. This series is fully compliant with the REACH and RoHS directive. Also, they are compatible with all major PHY vendors.

This series is suitable for a wide variety of applications, such as Networking and interconnect Devices, Servers, Switches, Router, Communication systems and any Digital Consumer electronics.

“Pulse is excited to introduce this new line of magnetics for LAN interface and Ethernet application next to providing robust performance with the small footprint and lower mass, which helps to reduce system size and weight.”

Habib Rashidi, Product Marketing Manager, Pulse Electronics

For more in-depth information regarding the PulseChipTM construction, performance improvements and comparison with traditional solutions please see our white paper Automated Ethernet Transformers, PulseChipTM.

The datasheet for PulseChipTM transformers provides all relevant parameters such as Inductance, Insertion Loss, Return Loss, DC Resistance, and input-output isolation, and tape and reel packaging. For more information on Pulse’s Ethernet products use our product finder to search our Signal Transformer/Ethernet Magnetics.

