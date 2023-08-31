PulteGroup Faces New Lawsuit Over Gender Discrimination And Retaliation Claims, Adds To Growing Legal Troubles

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), one of the largest home construction firms in the U.S., is once again entangled in a serious legal matter, this time involving allegations of gender discrimination and retaliation.

The Lawsuit In Question: Last Wednesday, Caitlin Overturf filed a lawsuit against PulteGroup, alleging violations of both Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Florida Civil Rights Act (FCRA).

Overturf, who worked as a Customer Care Manager II for the company until Oct. 2022, claims that despite her high performance reviews and ranking within the company, she was systematically discriminated against due to her sex.

The lawsuit accuses PulteGroup of passing Overturf over for promotions in favor of less-qualified male colleagues and subjecting her to unmanageable workloads without assistance. The suit further alleges that Overturf was placed on an unwarranted Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) in Sept. 2022, just a month before her eventual "unlawful constructive termination."

This isn't the first time PulteGroup has faced serious allegations. Just last month, the company was sued for racial discrimination in Michigan by Ryan Adams, a former employee. In that case, Adams contended that he was unfairly dismissed and subjected to a hostile work environment due to his race.

While the two lawsuits tackle different issues — race and gender — they both imply a concerning pattern of discrimination and call into question the company's internal culture. Could the new lawsuit indicate a broader problem within PulteGroup's corporate hierarchy?

The Retaliation Factor: Notably, Overturf's lawsuit also claims retaliation, alleging that PulteGroup attempted to blacklist her from future employment opportunities.

After resigning from PulteGroup, Overturf was offered a position with Randall Interior Finishes. However, that offer was rescinded following threats from PulteGroup to cancel contracts with Randall Interior Finishes if they went ahead with the hiring, according to the complaint.

Legal Ramifications: The lawsuit consists of four counts: two for violation of the FCRA (discrimination and retaliation) and two for violation of Title VII (sex discrimination and retaliation).

Overturf is demanding a jury trial for all issues and seeks damages.

As legal proceedings unfold, PulteGroup finds itself at a crossroads that may require significant introspection and reform should the allegations prove true.

Benzinga reached out to PulteGroup for comment.

