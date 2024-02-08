PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

The annual results for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$16b and statutory earnings per share of US$11.72 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that PulteGroup is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on PulteGroup after the latest results.

Check out our latest analysis for PulteGroup

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from PulteGroup's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$16.9b in 2024. This reflects a reasonable 5.2% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to reduce 2.5% to US$11.91 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$16.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.88 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 5.6% to US$119despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of PulteGroup's earnings by assigning a price premium. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on PulteGroup, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$138 and the most bearish at US$85.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Story continues

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the PulteGroup's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that PulteGroup's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 5.2% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 13% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 92 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.7% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while PulteGroup's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for PulteGroup going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that PulteGroup is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.