Is PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Stock Modestly Overvalued? An In-depth Analysis

As of July 25, 2023, PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) exhibited a positive day's change of 6.09%, with its stock priced at $83.31 per share. With a market cap of $18.6 billion and sales of $16.6 billion, the company's financial metrics present a compelling picture. However, when compared to the GF Value of $71.76, PulteGroup's stock appears to be modestly overvalued.

PulteGroup Inc, headquartered in Atlanta, is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. Operating across 24 states in 42 markets, the company primarily constructs single-family detached homes. Catering to entry-level, move-up, and active-adult buyers, PulteGroup also provides mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment.

GF Value and Valuation

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic worth, calculated based on historical trading multiples, past performance, growth, and estimates of future business performance. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. In the case of PulteGroup, the GF Value suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength can mitigate the risk of permanent loss. PulteGroup's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.54 is somewhat lower than 51.89% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. However, with an overall financial strength score of 8 out of 10, PulteGroup still stands strong.

Profitability

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are generally less risky investments. PulteGroup, with an operating margin of 21.29%, ranks better than 88.07% of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry. The company's profitability score is a strong 10 out of 10.

Growth

Company growth is a critical factor in stock valuation. PulteGroup's average annual revenue growth of 22.8% and 3-year average EBITDA growth of 43.2% both rank better than the majority of companies in the Homebuilding & Construction industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. PulteGroup's ROIC of 24.12 is significantly higher than its WACC of 9.58, indicating efficient cash flow generation relative to the capital invested in its business.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) stock appears to be modestly overvalued. However, the company's strong financial condition, profitability, and growth potential make it an interesting prospect for investors. For a more detailed financial analysis of PulteGroup, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

