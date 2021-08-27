Puma is releasing official 'Animal Crossing' sneakers and clothing

Nintendo's colorful, character-filled island life sim Animal Crossing: New Horizons lends itself to merchandise collabs. On the heels of its Uniqlo and Monopoly crossovers, the game is getting the footwear treatment. Puma is releasing an Animal Crossing collection featuring sneakers and apparel. The company teased the new drop on Twitter with an image featuring both the Puma and Animal Crossing logos. Nintendo subsequently retweeted the teaser with the caption “Something new is on the horizon.”

It didn't take long for images of the collab to start circulating online. That's the Animal Crossing x PUMA Wild Rider silhouette above via Sneaker Freaker. More sneakers are reportedly on the way. Fan site Animal Crossing World also shared an image of a hoodie from the crossover. The collection is all pastel blues and greens, while the sneakers also add light and dark browns for a nature vibe.

Puma

It's no wonder Puma is teaming up with the tranquil game for its new range. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a massive hit for Nintendo. It was the third biggest selling game of 2020, according to some estimates, and continues to attract players to this day.

In the past, gaming and fashion tie-ups have been a mixed bag. We'll let you decide whether you'd be seen in Nike's League of Legends range or Adidas and Ninja's sneaker. While Puma has previously dropped a Mario collab and a Sonic clothing line.