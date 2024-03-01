PUMA (ETR:PUM) Has Announced A Dividend Of €0.82

The board of PUMA SE (ETR:PUM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of €0.82 per share on the 27th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

PUMA's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, PUMA's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 66.7%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 31%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.05 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of €0.82. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 32% per annum over that time. PUMA has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. PUMA has impressed us by growing EPS at 10% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

PUMA Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think PUMA might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for PUMA that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

