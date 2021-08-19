U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,396.25
    -5.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,783.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,921.50
    -6.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,126.70
    -2.40 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.99
    +0.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.10
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8200
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,241.12
    +2,496.80 (+5.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,192.20
    +87.15 (+7.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,305.42
    +24.25 (+0.09%)
     

Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for $960,000

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Puma Exploration Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) has closed the fully subscribed hard cash units offering for an amount of $1,600,000. The company issued five million units at the price of 32 cents per unit. Each unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant gives its holder the right to purchase one common share at a price of 50 cents per share until August 19, 2023.

Crescat Portfolio Management LLC (for itself and/or for accounts managed by Crescat Portfolio Management LLC (collectively, “Crescat”)), has participated as expected in the offering by making a strategic investment of $960,000, representing 60% of the financing.

Two (2) insiders of the company participated in the private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $128,000. These insiders purchased units under the same terms as the other investors. The participation of these insiders is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, on the basis that the fair market value of such participation or the consideration paid by such insiders does not exceed 25 per cent of the market capitalization of the company.

In connection with the private placement, the Company has paid cash finders' fees totalling $81,920 and issued 256,000 finders' warrants, each entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of Puma at a price of 50 cents for 24 months. All securities issued to purchasers and finders under the offering are subject to a four-month holding period from the date of issuance of the securities, pursuant to applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used to increase the current ongoing 2,000-meter diamond drill program to 10,000-meter at the Williams Brook Gold Project, located in New Brunswick, Canada and for general working capital purposes.

The technical team is on site on the Williams Brook gold property to finalize the summer exploration program, which currently includes the trenching and stripping of the new discoveries made during the initial phase of exploration and the inaugural drilling of the O’Neil Gold Trend. Update on exploration programs will be shared shortly.

ABOUT CRESCAT CAPITAL LLC
Crescat is a global macro asset management firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Crescat's mission is to grow and protect wealth over the long term by deploying tactical investment themes based on proprietary value-driven equity and macro models. Crescat's goal is industry leading absolute and risk-adjusted returns over complete business cycles with low correlation to common benchmarks. Crescat's investment process involves a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client's unique needs and objectives and includes Global Macro, Long/Short, Large Cap and Precious Metals funds.

Crescat is advised by its geological and technical director, Dr. Quinton Hennigh, on gold and silver resource companies. Dr. Hennigh became an economic geologist after obtaining his PhD in Geology/Geochemistry from the Colorado School of Mines. He has more than 30 years of exploration experience with major gold mining firms that include Homestake Mining, Newcrest Mining and Newmont Mining. Recently, Dr. Hennigh founded Novo Resources Corp (TSX-V: NVO) and currently serves as Chairman. Among his notable project involvements are First Mining Gold's Springpole gold deposit in Ontario, Kirkland Lake Gold's acquisition of the Fosterville gold mine in Australia, the Rattlesnake Hills gold deposit in Wyoming, and Lion One's Tuvatu gold project on Fiji, among many others.

O’NEIL GOLD TREND (OGT)
The O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) is a pervasive altered and brecciated rhyolite unit hosting significant gold showings and occurrences followed by trenching over a strike length of 700 meters. The geophysical signature of the OGT is expressed over 7km. The favourable unit (rhyolite) is similar and parallel to the structures hosting the “Williams 1” and “Williams 2” Gold Zones with selected drill results of 11.2 g/t over 2.8m, 2.1 g/t Au over 9.0m, and 1.0 g/t over 23m.

These trends are interpreted to be related to a major rifting in the New Brunswick Geological events and could represent a low sulphidation epithermal gold system. Along the OGT, the width of the altered horizon varies from 5 to 250 meters with an average apparent thickness of 150 meters.

Numerous quartz veins, quartz veinlets, stockworks and breccias were observed mostly perpendicular to the major trend and contain the gold mineralization. The OGT has never been drilled and many gold zones were discovered during the summer 2020 exploration campaign.

High-Grade Selected Grab Samples Assays on the Prolific O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT)*:

O’Neil Gold Zone (VG**):

128.5 g/t Au, 44.4 g/t Au, 38.8 g/t Au, 32.8 g/t Au, 23.1 g/t Au

Pepitos Gold Zone (VG**):

52.1 g/t Au, 16.1 g/t Au, 15.0 g/t Au, 13.1 g/t Au, 4.87 g/t Au

Lynx Gold Zone (VG**):

241.0 g/t Au, 79.8 g/t Au, 74.2 g/t Au, 63.5 g/t Au, 58.4 g/t Au

Chubby Zone Area:

3.5 g/t Au, 1.2 g/t Au, 1.2 g/t Au, 0.45 g/t Au

Moose Gold Zone:

2.4 g/t Au, 2.1 g/t Au, 1.3 g/t Au, 1.1 g/t Au

* Selected rock grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style
** VG: Visible Gold

QUALIFIED PERSONS
Dominique Gagné, PGeo, independent qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Mr. Gagné is independent of the Company.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL (QA/QC)
Rock samples were bagged, sealed and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick where each sample is dried, crushed, and pulped. The samples were crushed to 70% less than 2mm, riffle split off 1kg, pulverise split to better than 85% passing 75 microns (Prep-31B). A 30-gram subsplit from the resulting pulp was then subjected to a fire assay (Au-ICP21). Other screen sizes available. Duplicate 50g assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction.

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION
Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious and base metals projects in early to advanced stages located in the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. Great efforts will be made by the Company in the coming years to deploy its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) in order to generate maximum value for shareholders with low shares dilution.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the Unites States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the Unites States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the Unites States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

You can visit us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn
Learn more by consulting www.explorationpuma.com for further information on Puma.
Marcel Robillard, President, (418) 750-8510; president@explorationpuma.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • Cardano Nears All-Time High as Investors Await Smart Contracts

    Expectations are rising for the blockchain to implement smart contract functionality by next month.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Why Is Romeo Power Stock Down Today?

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply again on Thursday afternoon. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Romeo Power's stock was down about 8.4% from Wednesday's closing price, and down about 33.2% since the end of last week. There were two things in Romeo Power's Monday earnings report that might have together triggered the sell-off.

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and Sundial Growers Stocks Tumbled Today

    Marijuana stocks got thrown for a loop on Thursday, and shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are trading down 3.6% as of 3:40 p.m. EDT, followed by Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) with a 4% loss, and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) down 4.4%. It's rarely easy to put your finger on what exactly causes a marijuana stock to go up or down. None of these stocks are profitable, after all, and according to Wall Street analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, profitability remains at least a few years away for most of them.

  • This is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving often, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Why Nutanix Stock Is Falling Sharply This Week

    Enterprise cloud computing specialist Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) is seeing its stock fall sharply this week. On Thursday morning, investing research firm OTR Global lowered its rating for the stock from positive to mixed. OTR Global's channel checks indicate extended "partner decision cycles," according to The Fly.

  • Nvidia jumps and Robinhood sinks after earnings, FTC refiles Facebook antitrust case

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Four High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these four dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Macy’s reinstates dividend, Kohl’s raises 2021 outlook, Amazon reportedly plans to open department stores

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;dive into some of Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Macy’s reinstating dividends and buybacks after blowing away earnings estimates, Kohl’s boosting its 2021 outlook as the company continues to rebound with a 30% bump in its Q2 sales, and Amazon moving forward with plans to open department stores to push its own-branded goods.