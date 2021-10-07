U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.84
    +57.29 (+1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,889.48
    +472.49 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,738.74
    +236.83 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.34
    +49.38 (+2.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.30
    +0.87 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.50
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    +0.0400 (+2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3623
    +0.0041 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5600
    +0.1460 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,101.21
    -627.95 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.61
    -4.15 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Puma Exploration Continues Aggressive Exploration on the O’Neil Gold Trend on Its Williams Brook Gold Property, Atlantic Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Puma Exploration Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Figure 1

Williams Brook Gold Location and Infrastructures
Williams Brook Gold Location and Infrastructures
Williams Brook Gold Location and Infrastructures

Figure 2

Current Work in Progress at the O&#x002019;Neil Gold Trend
Current Work in Progress at the O’Neil Gold Trend
Current Work in Progress at the O’Neil Gold Trend

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the summer-fall 2021 exploration work program at its Williams Brook Gold Property in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada.

INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT WILLIAMS BROOK GOLD PROJECT

The core-oriented maiden drill campaign was completed on August 20, 2021. It consisted of 18 holes for a total of 2,360 meters that tested a 200-meter segment of the 700-meter-long O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT). The assay results for the six first holes were released mid-September and all six (6) holes intersected significant gold mineralisation including the discovery hole WB21-02 that cut 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 meters from surface, including 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 meters and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 meters. The assays are pending for the remaining 12 drill holes.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO, stated "We are as anxious as anyone to see the assay results of the 12 remaining drill holes specially since visual observation has confirmed the presence of the altered and mineralised zone in each of them! Meanwhile, Puma's technical team continues to better define and extend the gold zones on surface by prospecting, trenching, stripping, and intense sampling in preparation for the next drilling campaign scheduled for later in 2021”.

MAIN EXPLORATION WORK COMPLETED OR IN PROGRESS

  • Aggressive grab sampling program completed over 400 meters along the OGT between the O’Neil and Chubby Gold Zones.

  • Wood cutting and stripping in progress over the contact sediment-rhyolite to continue the aggressive grab sampling program for an additional 300 meters beyond Chubby along the OGT.

  • Prospection, exploration trenching, and grab sampling in progress over the entire 7km NE extension of the OGT.

  • Trenching and sampling of quartz veins discovered at the lower (southeast) contact of the rhyolite.

  • Metallurgical tests in preparation on different mineralised gold zones.

  • A geophysical ground IP test survey in progress over the drilled area (6 lines for 3.3km).

  • The completion of the heliborne VTEM and new radiometric surveys in progress to cover the entire Williams Brook Gold Property.

  • Work in progress to establish a 3D structural model with the new data of the recent drilling campaign in collaboration with Terrane Geosciences.

STOCK OPTION PLAN

The company further announces that it has increased its fixed less than 10-per-cent stock option plan from 7.4 million shares to 8.3 million shares, which remains less than 10 per cent of the company's current issued and outstanding share capital. The amended plan is subject to receipt of acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

O’NEIL GOLD TREND (OGT)

The O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) is a pervasive altered and brecciated rhyolite unit hosting significant gold showings and occurrences followed by trenching and drilling over a strike length of 700 meters. The geophysical signature of the OGT is expressed over 7km. The favourable unit (rhyolite) is similar and parallel to the structures hosting the “Williams 1” and “Williams 2” Gold Zones where previous operator drilled in 2008, 54.2 g/t Au over 2.8 meters and 1 g/t Au over 23 meters.

These trends are interpreted to be related to a major rifting in the New Brunswick Geological events and could represent a low sulphidation epithermal gold system. Along the OGT, the width of the rhyolite varies from 5 to 250 meters with an average apparent thickness of 150 meters.

Discovery hole WB21-02 intersected 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 meters from surface. The mineralised and altered zone drilled includes two main high-grade intercepts of 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 meters and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 meters. All the six (6) first holes intersected significant high-grade gold quartz veins and quartz networks within the altered and mineralised rhyolite.

High-Grade Selected Grab Samples Assays on the Prolific O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT)*:

O’Neil Gold Zone:

128.5 g/t Au, 44.4 g/t Au, 38.8 g/t Au, 32.8 g/t Au, 23.1 g/t Au

Pepitos Gold Zone:

52.1 g/t Au, 16.1 g/t Au, 15.0 g/t Au, 13.1 g/t Au, 4.87 g/t Au

Lynx Gold Zone:

241.0 g/t Au, 79.8 g/t Au, 74.2 g/t Au, 63.5 g/t Au, 58.4 g/t Au

Chubby Zone Area:

3.5 g/t Au, 1.2 g/t Au, 1.2 g/t Au, 0.45 g/t Au

Moose Gold Zone:

2.4 g/t Au, 2.1 g/t Au, 1.3 g/t Au, 1.1 g/t Au

* Selected rock grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Dominique Gagné, PGeo, independent qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Mr. Gagné is independent of the Company.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL (QA/QC)
Rock samples were bagged, sealed and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick where each sample is dried, crushed, and pulped. The samples were crushed to 70% less than 2mm, riffle split off 1kg, pulverise split to better than 85% passing 75 microns (Prep-31B). A 30-gram subsplit from the resulting pulp was then subjected to a fire assay (Au-ICP21). Other screen sizes available. Duplicate 50g assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction.

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION
Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious and base metals projects in early to advanced stages located in the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. Great efforts will be made by the Company in the coming years to deploy its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) in order to generate maximum value for shareholders with low shares dilution.

You can visit us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn
Learn more by consulting www.explorationpuma.com for further information on Puma.
Marcel Robillard, President, (418) 750-8510; president@explorationpuma.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.

Figures 1 and 2 accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/912d0c11-5fae-49b4-a929-9b387bc1c8c6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2edefde-9f14-43c0-b40b-18ab7d1c77c0


Recommended Stories

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Why Square Stock Just Popped

    Shares of point-of-sale payments processor Square (NYSE: SQ) jumped out of the gate this morning, and were up a solid 3% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. You can thank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), which upgraded the stock and raised its price target. This morning, investment bank Jefferies announced a change in analyst coverage of Square and an upgrade of the stock to buy, with a higher price target as well: $300 a share.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    What happened Electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped Thursday morning, rallying 7.5% by 11:45 a.m. EDT after a huge analyst upgrade. So what Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on Nio stock to buy with a price target of $56 a share, representing a whopping 66% upside from the stock's Wednesday closing price.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]

  • Why New Fortress Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ: NFE) rocketed nearly 25% by 11:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Fueling the liquefied natural gas (LNG) stock was an upbeat outlook. New Fortress Energy held an investor update call today to discuss its natural gas supply and earnings goals.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock declined about 5% over the past three years as the S&P 500 rallied roughly 50%. Many investors shunned the aging tech giant as it struggled to generate stable revenue growth. The ongoing declines of IBM's business software, hardware, and IT services divisions offset the growth of its newer cloud-oriented divisions, and investors lost patience with its sluggish turnaround efforts.

  • This Tech Stock Is a Terrific Bargain Right Now

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has slipped over 3.5% after its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings report (released on Sept. 28) failed to excite investors. The memory specialist's weaker-than-expected guidance was enough for investors who fear that a memory price bust may be around the corner to hit the panic button -- an event that's likely to throw Micron's outstanding growth off track. Micron finished the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with adjusted earnings of $2.42 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Tilray CEO: THC seltzer is next big upcoming business

    Irwin D. Simon, Tilray, Inc. Chairman and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live following the company's latest earnings results.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    Internet company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has emerged as the e-commerce leader in Southeast Asia while expanding into new markets such as Latin America, India, and Europe. The company does more than e-commerce, tying successful gaming and digital payments businesses into its customer base. Sea Limited's Garena division owns FreeFire, the world's most popular mobile game.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for October

    At the same time, all three are growing annual revenue -- and there are plenty of reasons to believe this will continue. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the leading company in the cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment market. The company predicts that will continue until at least the late 2030s.

  • If You Invested $1,500 in Novavax in Early 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) may not have won the race to commercialize its jab first, but it's undeniably a winning stock. Up about 50% in the past 12 months, the company's rise to prominence has no doubt benefited its investors. Today, I'll be taking a look at how much an early investment in it would be worth right now -- and perhaps what lessons investors can learn.

  • Why AbbVie Stock Sank in September

    Shares of the Illinois-based AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) sank by an eye-catching 10.7% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Early on in September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a wave of new warnings for a class of drugs known as JAK inhibitors. The warning stemmed from a large safety-related study showing that patients taking Pfizer's JAK inhibitor medication Xeljanz, an arthritis drug, were at increased risk of heart attack, stroke, cancer, blood clots, and death.

  • Why Vaxart Stock Tumbled in September

    Shares of the developmental-stage biotech Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) sank by 11.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Vaxart's oral COVID-19 vaccine pill may not be on the market until the pandemic is starting to fade from the daily news cycle. Similar home-based oral medications for COVID-19 might dampen the demand for vaccines in general, and perhaps undermine the rationale for an oral vaccine in particular.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 10.4% Last Month

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 10.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite index ended the month down roughly 5.3%, and CRISPR Therapeutics was caught up in the sell-off. As a broader biotechnology category, gene-editing still boasts huge promise, but it's not surprising that CRISPR stock has lost ground amid recent market volatility.

  • Apple Shares Will Struggle To Rally From Here, Bernstein Analyst Cautions

    Shares of the iPhone maker traded at a discount to the market from 2013 to 2019 but now trade at a forward P/E of 26 times, notes Toni Sacconaghi.

  • Why NIO Shares Are Rising Today

    NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Thursday morning after Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang upgraded the stock from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and announced a $56 price target. The Goldman Sachs analyst cited the potential of NIO's ET7 as a reason for the upgrade. Fang sees 65% upside from current levels. NIO is also trading higher with other Chinese stocks following positive comments on a U.S.-China meeting from a Beijing diplomat. The Chinese government described the meeting as "construc