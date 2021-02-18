Puma Exploration Reports High-Grade Gold (52.1 g/t Au) and Silver (95.5 g/t Ag) Assays from the Pepitos Zone on the Williams Brook Property, NB, Canada
RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to report assays results for the surface discoveries of Visible Gold (VG) at the Pepitos Gold Zone (see news releases 2020-11-12, 2020-11-19) as well as additional new results for the O’Neil Showing (see news releases 2020-09-01, 2020-09-22, 2020-10-01) on the Williams Brook Gold property.
Samples collected at the Pepitos Gold Zone from quartz veins (3) contain fine specks of Visible Gold (VG) graded respectively 52.10 g/t Au and 95.5 g/t Ag, 16.15 g/t Au and 58.0 g/t Ag, and 15.05 g/t Au. Other high-grade gold results received from the Pepitos Gold Zone include 13.10 g/t Au, 4.87 g/t Au, 3.94 g/t Au and 3.23 g/t Au (see Figure 1). All significant gold assays for the Pepitos Gold Zone and the O’Neil Gold Zone are listed in the Appendices 1 and 2.
Highlights and Current Status
Pepitos assays grading : 52.1 g/t Au, 16.1 g/t Au, 15.0 g/t Au, 13.1 g/t Au, 4.87 g/t Au*
O’Neil new assays grading : 32.8 g/t Au, 23.1 g/t Au, 16.9 g/t Au, 8.24 g/t Au, 6.14 g/t Au*
Pervasive Silver-enrichment includes: 95.5 g/t Ag, 57.3 g/t Ag, 48.0 g/t Ag, 25.6 g/t Ag, 13.6 g/t Ag*
The O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) extending over 5 km has never been drilled
District-scale Airborne VTEM survey of the Triple Fault Gold Project in progress (1,100km completed)
Assays are pending from the Lynx, Chubby, and Moose Gold Zones
*Rock chip and grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.
"We are very satisfied with the initial surface sampling at Pepitos Gold Zone which confirmed and expanded the continuous known high-grade gold system on the Williams Brook property. Since the initial discovery of the O’Neil high-grade gold system, the trenching and stripping program at Pepitos expanded the surface high-grade gold mineralisation for more than 75 meters. Furthermore, several high-grade silver veins were identified and could add significant value to the project," stated Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration (PUMA TSX-V). "We are excited to have received the additional assays results for the Lynx Zone (see news release 2020-10-22) and the first set of assays for the Chubby and Moose Zones,” added Marcel Robillard.
The sampling program at the Pepitos Gold Zone confirmed the presence of silver-rich, polymetallic quartz veins on the Williams Brook property. These silver and polymetallic veins are an integral and representative part of the geological model interpreted to be at Williams Brook. Table 1 shows evidence of silver enrichment and polymetallic veins at the Pepitos Gold Zone.
Table 1: Selected Silver-Rich Polymetallic Results*
Sample
X
Y
Lithology
Type
Target/Area
Au
Ag
Bi
Pb
Zn
B485170
660220
5259089
Quartz vein
o/c
Pepitos
52.10
95.50
239
9630
4520
B485164
660217
5259090
Quartz vein
o/c
Pepitos
16.15
58.00
115
9710
6330
B484980
660216
5259091
Quartz vein
o/c
Pepitos
0.21
48.00
103
7990
2740
B484877
660215
5259093
Quartz vein
o/c
Pepitos
0.01
25.60
70
2310
710
B484875
660213
5259094
Quartz vein
o/c
Pepitos
0.47
21.20
57
941
417
B484981
660214
5259090
Rhyolite
o/c
Pepitos
0.02
18.20
60
3390
998
B484992
660208
5259096
Quartz vein
o/c
Pepitos
0.20
11.00
32
1890
560
B484979
660216
5259091
Quartz vein
o/c
Pepitos
0.14
10.90
53
535
560
B484873
660212
5259095
Quartz vein
o/c
Pepitos
0.22
9.33
16
269
90
*Rock chip and grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.
The Williams Brook Gold property, which was the focus of the 2020 Exploration Program, is part of the district-scale Tripe Fault Gold Project, recently acquired in 2020 in New Brunswick, Canada. The 2020 Exploration Program included primarily prospecting, mapping, trenching and stripping concentrated on the O’Neil Gold Trend (see Figure 2) followed over 5 km in length.
Figure 2: The Williams Brook Property O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT)
The latest important discoveries on the Williams Brook Gold property are Visible Gold (VG) found at the Lynx Gold Zone, with pervasive antimony and copper oxides mineralization at the Lynx and Chubby Gold Zones. Lastly, the Moose Zone represents the farthest mineralized zone (650 m), located along strike of the O’Neil Showing (see Figure 3) hosting similar altered rhyolite, quartz veins and major structures. Samples results are still pending for the Lynx, Chubby and Moose areas and will be released once available.
Figure 3: High-Grade Gold O’Neil Showing
O’NEIL GOLD TREND (OGT)
The O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) is represented as a pervasive altered and brecciated rhyolite unit hosting significant gold showings and occurences followed by trenching over a strike length of 5.0 km. The favourable unit (rhyolite) is similar and parallel to the structures hosting the “Williams 1” and “Williams 2” Gold Zones with selected drill results of 11.2 g/t over 2.8m, 2.1 g/t Au over 9.0m, and 1.0 g/t over 23m.
These trends are interpreted to be related to a major rifting in the New Brunswick Geological events and could represent a low sulphidation epithermal gold system. Along the OGT, the width of the altered horizon varies from 5 to 250 meters with an average apparent thickness of 150 meters. Numerous quartz veins, quartz veinlets, stockworks, and breccias were observed mostly perpendicular to the major trend and contain the gold mineralization. The OGT has never been drilled and many gold zones were discovered during the summer 2020 exploration campaign. Assays are still pending for the Lynx, Chubby, and Moose Gold Zones.
TRIPLE FAULT GOLD PROJECT
The Triple Fault Gold Project includes three (3) properties named Williams Brook Gold, Jonpol Gold, and Portage Lake, covering more than 19,500 hectares of favorable gold exploration land package. The project is located about 60 km west of Bathurst with the paved road cross-cutting the property.
Puma is currently focusing its field work on its first priority, the Williams Brook Gold property. The Williams Brook Gold property includes selected drill results of 11.2 g/t over 2.8m, 2.1 g/t Au over 9.0m, and 1.0 g/t over 23m, gold occurrences grading up to 109.0 g/t Au, 50.8 g/t Au, 38,9 g/t Au in bedrock, numerous gold soil anomalies and extremely anomalous till samples with up to 508 gold grains that occur over an area approximately 12 by 3 kilometers.
There has been very limited drilling and exploration in the area mapped to be part of the Dunnage Zone hosting major gold deposits and gold occurrences in siluro-devonian rocks and considered as an emerging gold exploration and development district.
APPENDIX 1 : SIGNIFICANT (> 0.1 G/T AU) AT PEPITOS GOLD ZONE *
Sample
Lithology
Type
Target/Area
Au
Ag
Released
B485170
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
52.10
95.50
New
B485164
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
16.15
58.00
New
B485154
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
15.05
0.21
New
B484990
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
13.10
0.35
New
B484993
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
3.94
0.11
New
B485169
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
3.23
0.19
New
B485152
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
0.59
0.25
New
B484875
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
0.47
21.20
New
B484994
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
0.37
0.22
New
B484984
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
0.32
0.08
New
B485165
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
0.31
1.88
New
B485153
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
0.23
0.05
New
B484873
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
0.22
9.33
New
B485171
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
0.22
3.52
New
B484980
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
0.21
48.00
New
B484992
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
0.20
11.00
New
B484979
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
0.14
10.90
New
B484981
Rhyolite
Outcrop
Pepitos
0.02
18.20
New
B484877
Quartz vein
Outcrop
Pepitos
0.01
25.60
New
*Rock chip and grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.
APPENDIX 2 : SIGNIFICANT (> 0.2 G/T AU) AT O’NEIL GOLD ZONE *
Sample
Lithology
Type
Target/Area
Au
Ag
Released
PA-20-017
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
128.00
21.70
01/10/20
A0753941
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
44.40
13.65
01/09/20
A0753906
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
38.80
2.01
01/09/20
A0753658
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
32.80
8.23
NEW
B484704
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
23.10
0.67
NEW
PA-20-016
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
21.00
6.40
01/09/20
A0753942
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
16.90
0.54
22/09/20
PA-20-020
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
15.95
1.40
01/09/20
PD20-10
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
8.24
1.78
01/09/20
A0753904
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
7.38
2.61
01/09/20
A0753701
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
6.87
1.33
NEW
A0753905
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
6.63
0.65
01/09/20
A0753900
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
6.14
0.54
01/09/20
A0753897
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
5.55
0.48
01/09/20
B485013
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
4.87
0.71
NEW
A0753472
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
3.78
0.95
NEW
B484705
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
3.78
0.69
NEW
A0753901
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
3.57
0.15
01/09/20
B485091
Rhyolite
Outcrop
O'Neil
2.99
0.84
NEW
A0753898
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
2.94
1.34
01/09/20
A0753651
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
2.22
4.53
22/09/20
A0753702
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
2.04
0.20
NEW
B484746
Rhyolite
Outcrop
O'Neil
1.86
0.31
NEW
B484703
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
1.80
0.14
NEW
B485077
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
1.76
0.45
NEW
B484731
Rhyolite
Outcrop
O'Neil
1.59
1.15
NEW
B484749
Rhyolite
Outcrop
O'Neil
1.49
0.09
NEW
A0753947
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
1.37
0.15
NEW
A0753903
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
1.14
0.09
01/09/20
B484702
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
1.05
0.04
NEW
A0753654
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.97
0.10
NEW
B484735
Rhyolite
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.79
0.48
NEW
B485071
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.72
0.56
NEW
B485042
Rhyolite
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.67
0.67
NEW
A0753703
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.65
0.07
NEW
B484736
Rhyolite
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.60
0.77
NEW
B485065
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.51
1.94
NEW
A0753929
Rhyolite
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.46
0.06
NEW
B484732
Rhyolite
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.39
0.20
NEW
B485057
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.37
0.08
NEW
B485062
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.37
1.02
NEW
B484701
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.37
0.15
NEW
A0753928
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.34
0.05
NEW
B484730
Rhyolite
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.29
0.13
NEW
B485094
Rhyolite
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.29
1.57
NEW
A0753988
Rhyolite
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.27
0.23
NEW
B485043
Rhyolite
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.27
0.08
NEW
A0753782
Rhyolite
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.25
0.10
NEW
A0753459
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.25
0.16
NEW
B484706
Quartz vein
Outcrop
O'Neil
0.25
0.07
NEW
*Rock chip and grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.
QUALIFIED PERSONS
Dominique Gagné, PGeo, independent qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Mr. Gagné is independent of the Company.
QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL (QA/QC)
Rock samples were bagged, sealed and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick where each sample is dried, crushed, and pulped. The samples were crushed to 70% less than 2mm, riffle split off 1kg, pulverise split to better than 85% passing 75 microns (Prep-31B). A 30-gram subsplit from the resulting pulp was then subjected to a fire assay (Au-ICP21). Rock sample ICP results with gold >1g/t were subjected to a metallic screening (Au-SCR24) 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns. Other screen sizes available. Duplicate 50g assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction.
ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION
Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious and base metals projects in early to advanced stages located in the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. Great efforts will be made by the Company in the coming years to deploy its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) in order to generate maximum value for shareholders with low shares dilution.
Learn more by consulting www.pumaexploration.com for further information on Puma.
