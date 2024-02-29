Advertisement
Puma launches 100 million euro share buyback programme

Reuters
·1 min read
Logo of Puma sportswear company is seen at its store at Tbilisi Mall in Tbilisi

(Reuters) -German sports apparel company Puma plans to return up to 50% of its net income to shareholders, it said on Thursday

The company will now return between 25-40% of the Group's net income in dividends, up from 25-35%, the statement said.

The first tranche of a share buyback programme will begin in March 2024 and end on May 6 2025, the statement added, with Puma expecting to buy back and then cancel 100 million euros' ($108.43 million) worth of shares.

Puma warned of challenging market conditions in results on Tuesday, with sportswear companies having to convince cash-strapped consumers to buy trainers and tracksuits.

The firm's shares have lagged peers Adidas and Nike in the past fourteen months, weighed down by weaker sales than its competitors.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Louis van Boxel-WoolfEditing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Madeline Chambers)

