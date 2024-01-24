Puma sees mid-single-digit currency-adjusted sales growth in 2024

The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna

(Reuters) -Puma on Wednesday said it expected mid-single-digit currency-adjusted growth in its 2024 sales, after reporting preliminary currency-adjusted sales growth of around 6.6% for 2023.

It forecast its operating result (EBIT) to come in a range of 620 million to 700 million euros for the current year.

For 2023, Puma reported preliminary full-year sales of around 8.60 billion euros ($9.35 billion) and EBIT of about 622 million euros, broadly in line with its earlier forecast for currency-adjusted sales growth in the high single-digit percentage range and EBIT at between 590 to 670 million euros.

The company said the results were hit by the extraordinary devaluation of the Argentine peso by 54% in December 2023.

The devaluation mainly affected the financial result, it said, with net income coming in at around 305 million euros.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

