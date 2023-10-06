Puma Taps Adidas Veteran as VP of North America Wholesale, With US Biz a Big Priority

Puma has made a key leadership appointment to its North America sales team as the company increases its focus on growing in the key market.

The German brand on Friday announced the appointment on Andrew “Rudi” Rudolph as SVP, wholesale North American sales. He starts Oct. 10 and will report Puma’s president of North America Bob Philion.

More from Footwear News

“As an avid sports fan I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join such an iconic global brand such as Puma,“ said Rudolph in a statement. “I have closely followed the brand’s rapid growth over the past few years and I believe there are still many more opportunities for Puma to elevate within the North American marketplace. It is an honor to join the Puma family and I look forward to many years of continued growth.“

Rudolph joins Puma after more than three-year stint at Cole Haan as the SVP of wholesale, a role in which he achieved a more than 70 percent revenue growth during his tenure and helped the company reach its highest revenue number in its history. An industry veteran, Rudolph also spent more than 20 years at Adidas in various positions, culminating in his role as VP of U.S. sales. During his time at Adidas, Rudolph tripled Adidas’ U.S. business and directed the brand’s mall channel of distribution across wholesale partners.

The new executive, who will oversee sales functions for both the U.S. and Canada, joins Puma as the brand doubles down on elevating its U.S. business.

Puma’s North America business declined 17 percent in the second quarter, following a similar trend in Q1. According to projections from the brand, the rest of the year is shaping up to look similarly weak, with U.S. revenues projected to be down in the mid- to high teens.

In a recent interview with FN, Philion doubled down on on Puma’s strategy in the U.S., which hinges on elevating the brand’s position as a sports leader, making more products tailored to the U.S. market and rebalancing distribution away from the off-price channels. To this end, Puma is focusing on big categories in the U.S. like basketball and is attaching itself to influential figures in American culture and sport such as NBA stars LaMelo Ball and Scoot Henderson, and WNBA star Breanna Stewart

Story continues

The brand this year also revealed that Rihanna and Fenty would return to the organization, which helps speak to more female consumers and gives the brand a broader halo effect. Puma also counts stars like Dua Lipa and Dixie D’Amelio as ambassadors.

“Rudi’s unique blend of industry experience and sales leadership will be pivotal to our growth plans in North America,” said Philion said in a statement. “His proven track record of managing teams and delivering outstanding commercial results, coupled with his deep understanding of the footwear and apparel market and our key customers, will be instrumental as we support our region’s continued expansion strategies.”

Best of Footwear News