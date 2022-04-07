U.S. markets closed

Pump Jack Market Size to Grow by USD 987.08 million| 45% of the Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Pump Jack Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 5.26% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pump Jack Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pump Jack Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights related to market segmentation, Read our FREE Sample Report

The pump jack market covers the following areas:

Pump Jack Market Sizing
Pump Jack Market Forecast
Pump Jack Market Analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The pump jack market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. In onshore oil and gas E&P operations, the operating cost of drilling activities is significantly lower than that of offshore oil and gas drilling activities, as the latter employs comparatively expensive technologies and resources. Therefore, oil and gas E&P companies are investing significantly in onshore E&P projects to gain profit margins. Several countries are investing in oil and gas E&P operations to ensure energy security by increasing production.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The pump jack market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing more in E&P activities to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Baker Hughes Co.

  • Borets International Ltd.

  • ChampionX Corp.

  • China Vigor Drilling Oil Tools and Equipment Co Ltd

  • Cook Pump Co.

  • Dansco Manufacturing Inc.

  • Drake Machining

  • E and H Manufacturing

  • ETANG Drilling Production Service Ltd

  • Halliburton Co.

  • JCPump LLC.

  • Liberty Lift Solutions LLC

  • Puyang Zhongshi Group Co. Ltd.

  • Schlumberger Ltd.

  • Seaco Oilfield Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • Shandong Shenyu Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Shengji Group

  • Weatherford International Plc

  • Werner Co.

  • Young's Welding Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in oil and gas discoveries, along with the rising investments and initiatives are undertaken by various governments, will drive the pump jack market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the pump jacks market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The benefits of pump jacks is driving the market growth. Pump jacks are used in oilfields if the reservoir pressure is not high enough to bring crude oil to the surface. They have the potential to extend the life of oil wells by recovering a significant quantity of hydrocarbons from the well. The performance of pump jacks can be supervised remotely by employing remote monitoring systems. Thus, the reduction in labor cost lowers the overall production operation cost and helps oilfield operators earn profits.

The growing adoption of alternative artificial lift techniques will challenge the pump jack market during the forecast period. Pump jack units, progressive cavity pumps, subsurface hydraulic pumps, ESPs, and gas lift techniques are used during primary hydrocarbon recovery. Pump jack systems have low operational costs and are simple when compared to operate compared with other artificial lift techniques. They are less feasible in offshore oilfields due to their high weight. They are also susceptible to paraffin issues, have limitations in urban locations due to size, have low volumetric efficiency in gassy wells, and are subject to corrosion.

Download free sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges affecting the market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Pump Jack Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 987.08 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.26

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Baker Hughes Co., Borets International Ltd., ChampionX Corp., China Vigor Drilling Oil Tools and Equipment Co Ltd, Cook Pump Co., Dansco Manufacturing Inc., Drake Machining, E and H Manufacturing, ETANG Drilling Production Service Ltd, Halliburton Co., JCPump LLC., Liberty Lift Solutions LLC, Puyang Zhongshi Group Co. Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Seaco Oilfield Equipment Co. Ltd., Shandong Shenyu Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Shengji Group, Weatherford International Plc, Werner Co., and Young's Welding Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

  • 10.4 ChampionX Corp.

  • 10.5 Cook Pump Co.

  • 10.6 Dansco Manufacturing Inc.

  • 10.7 Drake Machining

  • 10.8 E and H Manufacturing

  • 10.9 Liberty Lift Solutions LLC

  • 10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

  • 10.11 Shandong Shenyu Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Weatherford International Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pump-jack-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-987-08-million-45-of-the-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301518019.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

