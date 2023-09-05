Pump Prices in US Hit Highest Seasonal Level in Over a Decade

(Bloomberg) -- Gasoline prices are now at the highest seasonal level in more than a decade even as the Labor Day holiday marked the end of the US summer driving season, sparking fears that inflation could accelerate again in a challenge to President Joe Biden’s reelection efforts.

The national average for regular gasoline stands at $3.811 a gallon, topping this time last year and marking the second-highest level in records going back to 1994 from the American Automobile Association. The move comes at a time when prices typically decline going into fall and is a u-turn after a relatively cheap summer for drivers.

The pump-price spike follows a resurgence in the cost of of oil, with Brent futures topping $90 a barrel on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended production cuts that have already tightened global supply. Both the global benchmark and West Texas Intermediate futures are at the highest level since November.

Fuel markets are likewise squeezed, with US national stockpiles staying largely below seasonal norms since around mid-July. Supply is unlikely to rebuild soon with refineries entering the fall maintenance season, but the decline in demand should provide some balance.

