U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,868.75
    +44.61 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,377.59
    +241.22 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,499.26
    +112.27 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,780.28
    +19.03 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.67
    -3.26 (-4.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.00
    +19.90 (+1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    +0.0065 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.0880 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    +0.0101 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1400
    +1.1570 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,858.40
    +217.38 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.84
    +0.59 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.19
    +31.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,716.86
    -377.64 (-1.45%)
     

Pumpkin Seed Protein Market will reach to USD 1,162 thousand by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Size By Product (Pumpkin Seed Oil, Pumpkin Seed Powder, and Pumpkin Seed Extracts), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed & Pet Feed, and Cosmetic & Personal Care Products), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the pumpkin seed protein market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the pumpkin seed protein market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/pumpkin-seed-protein-market/261/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, application and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global pumpkin seed protein market are Conagra Brands, PepsiCo, Qiaqia Food, Rizhao Golden Nut, Pumpkin Seeds India, Seeds for Africa, Shandong Jinsheng Cereals & Oils, True Elements, AKS-NEV, Giant Snacks, Howard Dill Enterprises, Meridian Foods, Nature’S Harvest & Geniuscentral, Prana among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide pumpkin seed protein market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Pumpkin seeds protein is a plant-based protein. It is primarily produced from pumpkin seeds and can be eaten either roasted or raw. The first step in the process to extract the protein is to heat and dry the pumpkin seeds to remove moisture (roasted). Then, they are milled to remove the fiber content and leave only the proteins (raw). Athletes looking to gain muscle mass while avoiding animal products like meat and dairy frequently use pumpkin seed protein because of its great amino acid profile and high concentration of BCAAs. The pumpkin seed oil has a number of important health advantages and is known to alleviate a number of physical diseases, such as depression and issues with the prostate and bladder. Pumpkin seeds offer a remedy for the busy lifestyles consumers have embraced at work. Particularly throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific area, there has been an increasing trend and desire for Mexican food, such as tacos, tortillas, salsa, chilaquiles, etc. Additionally, the main component in the majority of Mexican dishes is pumpkin seeds. This one element aids and contributes to growing pumpkin seed demand.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/261

Scope of Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Product, Application, and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Conagra Brands, PepsiCo, Qiaqia Food, Rizhao Golden Nut, Pumpkin Seeds India, Seeds for Africa, Shandong Jinsheng Cereals & Oils, True Elements, AKS-NEV, Giant Snacks, Howard Dill Enterprises, Meridian Foods, Nature’S Harvest & Geniuscentral, Prana among other

Segmentation Analysis

The pumpkin seed oil segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The product segment is pumpkin seed oil, pumpkin seed powder, and pumpkin seed extracts. The pumpkin seed oil segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Pumpkin seed oil is used to treat burns, and oil capsules are used to encourage regular urine. Pumpkin seeds are beneficial for controlling diabetes, sleep, heart, and liver health in addition to having anti-inflammatory qualities. As a result, the pumpkin seeds market used medicinally is a substantial and rapidly growing industry. Strong market demand for roasted and spiced pumpkin seeds as a healthier alternative to snack foods is being driven by an increase in health-conscious consumers.

The food & beverages segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The application segment is pharmaceutical, food & beverages, animal feed & pet feed, and cosmetic & personal care products. The food & beverages segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Raw, organic, black heritage pumpkin seeds or fresh, organic, vivid green pumpkin seeds have more nutrients than salted, roasted, or pesticide-treated varieties. The expanding demand for bio-oil made from natural components is another important factor driving the pumpkin seed sector.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the pumpkin seed protein include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The North America region witnessed a major share. Growing health consciousness and increased demand for high-end food and oil products are the primary market drivers for pumpkin seeds protein. Since they are full of minerals like zinc and offer many health benefits, pumpkin seeds are recognized as superfoods. The United States is the largest importer of pumpkins, while Mexico is the top provider of pumpkins to the country. The top exporters to the US are New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, and Guatemala. However, a strong domestic economy produces fluctuations in imports from foreign countries.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's pumpkin seed protein market size was valued at USD 5,187 thousand in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6,319 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.50% from 2023 to 2030. Germany, a significant player in the worldwide cosmetic industry, can be characterized as a developing business sector because pumpkin seeds are one of the primary ingredients in many cosmetic goods.

  • China

China’s pumpkin seed protein market size was valued at USD 8,217 thousand in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10,654 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2023 to 2030. China's market for pumpkin seed protein is developing consistently. Despite producing over half of the world's pumpkins, China eats most of its own production. Numerous vegetable programs launched by the Chinese government to promote production are promoting the market's growth in this region.

  • India

India's pumpkin seed protein market size was valued at USD 7,221 thousand in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9,076 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.90% from 2023 to 2030.  In the Asia Pacific region, India is the primary producer of pumpkin and pumpkin seeds. During the forecast period, new product debuts and rising market trends, such as the rise in vegan populations, are expected to boost the market.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the pumpkin seed protein market is mainly driven owing to the increasing usage of seeds for snacking, favorable prices for growers,  increasing usage of pumpkins in restaurant dishes, and increasing awareness about the nutritional value of pumpkins.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/261/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Organic Milk Products Market Size By Product Type (Organic Full Fat Milk, Standard Organic Milk, Low Fat Organic Milk, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Stores, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/organic-milk-products-market/358

Synthetic Food Colors Market Size By Form (Liquid, Powder, Gel, and Emulsion), By Solubility (Water, Dye, and Oil), By Application (Processed food products, Beverages, Non-Alcoholic beverages, and Alcoholic beverages), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/synthetic-food-colors-market/330

Packaged Foods Testing Market Size By Material (Plastic, Metal Paper and Paperboard, Glass, Wood, and Others), By Testing (Physical, Chemical and Microbiological), By Packaging Application (Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Chemical and Fertilizers, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive and Industrial), and Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/packaged-foods-testing-market/327

Gummy Vitamins Market Size By Type (Multivitamin and Single Vitamin), By Source (Plant and Animal), By End-User (Food Supplement, Weight Gain, Vitamin Deficiency, Immunity Strength and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/gummy-vitamins-market/309

Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market Size By Product Type (Minerals, Carotenoids, Eubiotics, Amino Acids, Vitamins, Enzyme, Fish Oil & Lipid and Others), By Application (Veterinarians, Animal Food Manufacturers, Farms, Households and Others), By Species (Pet, Ruminant, Swine, Poultry and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/animal-nutrition-chemicals-market/268

Pumpkin Seed Protein Market Size By Product (Pumpkin Seed Oil, Pumpkin Seed Powder, and Pumpkin Seed Extracts), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed & Pet Feed, and Cosmetic & Personal Care Products), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/pumpkin-seed-protein-market/261

Potato Fiber Market Size By Product Type (Insoluble Fiber and Soluble Fiber), By Application (Meat Products, Baked Goods, Bread, Health Foods, Extrudates, and Doughs), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/potato-fiber-market/259

Oat-Based Snacks Market Size By Product (Oat-Based Bakery and Bars and Oat-Based Savory), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030
https://greyviews.com/reports/oat-based-snacks-market/245

Coconut Candy Market Size By Product (Chocolate Coconut Candy and Non-Cholate Coconut Candy), By Category (Sugar-Free and Convectional), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/coconut-candy-market/236

Shisha Tobacco Market Size By Type (Strong, Mild and Light), By Flavor (Fruit Flavor, Confectionary Flavor, Spices, Beverages, Single and Others), By Distribution Channel (Direct Channel and Indirect Channel), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/shisha-tobacco-market/226


Recommended Stories

  • Markets Shrug Off Chinese Regulator's Clampdown on Online Brokers

    Is China's regulatory crackdown on private-sector companies easing, or continuing? The market on Tuesday seemed to think the former, [as most Chinese stocks rose](https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/stock-market-news-today-01-03-2023/card/chinese-stocks-start-2023-on-firmer-footing-dqWNwXe78DjgfRz1OKIn) on the first trading day of 2023. On Friday, China's securities regulator said two Nasdaq-listed retail brokers, Up Fintech and Futu, had [unlawfully allowed Chinese citizens to trade overseas](http

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • Eastman Chemical Could Go 3 Different Ways From Here

    Eastman Chemical has a product line that includes additives, plasticizers, specialty plastics, adhesives, performance films, chemical intermediates, acetate yarn and other products. An interesting mix.

  • Chevron CEO Defends Record Profits as ‘Modest Return’ Over Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth pushed back on claims by President Joe Biden that Big Oil’s record profits are being made on the back of the war in Ukraine and at the expense of the American people. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe i

  • Boeing Stock Gets Bump as Analyst Sees Blowout Deliveries in December

    Boeing finished out 2022 strong and the new year is looking up, causing one analyst to hike his price target on the shares. Baird analyst Peter Arment raised his price target on Boeing shares to $250 from $210. Boeing stock was up 1.8% to $193.94.

  • 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    The U.S. and many of its allies have supplied billions of dollars of military equipment to Ukraine, and they will need to be restocked. With the conflict between Ukraine and Russia showing no signs of ending soon, Ukraine will likely need much more in the way of security assistance. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) produces several key weapon systems that Ukraine is using to defend itself.

  • U.S. auto sales to fall in 2022, GM set to reclaim top spot from Toyota

    Full-year U.S. auto sales are forecast to be about 13.9 million units, down 8% from 2021 and 20% from the peak in 2016, according to industry consultant Cox Automotive. Tight supplies kept car and truck prices elevated, even as auto inventory improved in the second half of the year.

  • Ether-Bitcoin Ratio on Bullish Path After Triangle Breakout, Trader Says

    We could see a bears in disbelief rally in ether in coming weeks, Decentral Park's Lewis Harland said.

  • Could This Buffett Stock Be One of the Best Stocks of 2023?

    Warren Buffett is known for embracing a value investing model, which entails finding stocks that look undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth. It's why you'll often see stocks with low valuations in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. One of Buffett's newer positions in Berkshire is Brazilian fintech startup Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), which saw its stock price fall nearly 60% in 2022 despite excellent performance.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Plunge as Unseasonably Warm Weather Is Forecast

    Warm weather and ample supplies of natural gas have pushed prices down more than 50% since the summer to about what they cost a year ago.

  • Oil prices fall 4% on mounting worry about global economy

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil fell by more than $3 a barrel on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session, weighed down by demand concerns stemming from the state of the global economy and rising COVID cases in China. "Worries about the state of the global economy are front and center of traders' minds and will remain so for the foreseeable future," said PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock. The head of the International Monetary Fund warned that much of the global economy would face a tough year in 2023 because activity was weakening in all three main engines of global growth, the United States, Europe and China.

  • Oil’s Slump Deepens as Near-Term Weakness Overtakes Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rough start to the year worsened as thin liquidity heightens volatility and China’s Covid cases increase, overshadowing, for now, the country’s reopening efforts.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerWest Texas Intermediate fell as much as 5.3% to

  • Can Kraft Heinz Continue Its Fourth Quarter Rally?

    Summer is six months away but I want to look at the charts of Kraft Heinz as I have burgers and hot dogs on my mind today. Let's check out the charts. In this daily bar chart of KHC, below, I can see that prices rallied strongly from late September.

  • 10 Biggest Nickel Mining Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest nickel mining companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Nickel Mining Companies in the World. Nickel production started globally in 1824 through cobalt blue production while the first large-scale production began in 1848 in Norway. The demand […]

  • Permian Oil Drilling Rig Count Up Over 3 Consecutive Weeks

    In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reports that the total U.S. rig count is up in five of the prior nine weeks.

  • Bitcoin Mining: A Positive or Negative Indicator for the Future of Crypto?

    In a piece last week titled “Crypto will be fine,” former CoinDesker Brady Dale noted that even though crypto took a beating throughout 2022, some indicators remained bullish. Notably, Bitcoin’s hashrate, which is how much computational power is directed toward securing the network, held steadfast. Indeed, according to Blockchain.com data, Bitcoin’s hashrate hit an all-time high in November.

  • Why Shares in Johnson Controls Rose Today

    The overall building equipment and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industry received a boost today from some positive economic data.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Eni's Discovery, Chevron's Renewables Push & More

    Apart from Eni (E) and Chevron (CVX), Petrobras (PBR) and Equinor (EQNR) hogged attention during the week.

  • Piedmont Lithium reaches amended deal to supply Tesla with electric vehicle battery materials

    Piedmont Lithium, which is headquartered in Belmont, has announced an amended agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply the electric vehicle maker with spodumene concentrate.

  • 15 Biggest Luxury Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 Biggest Luxury Companies in the World. You can skip our industry overview and go directly to the 5 Biggest Luxury Companies in the World. The luxury industry consists of manufacturers of personal luxury goods and companies that sell luxury experiences, such as those in the hospitality business. […]