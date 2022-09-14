Pumpkin Seeds Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 904.2 Mn growth -- Driven by health benefits of FS

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pumpkin seeds market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the pumpkin seeds market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pumpkin Seeds Market 2022-2026

The report on the pumpkin seeds market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 13.65% and register an incremental growth of USD 904.2 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: intense competition from other superfood products like quinoa- and hemp-based food products and a rise in prices of pumpkins and their products due to declining production.

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by the health benefits of FS.

Pumpkin seeds are rich in antioxidants as they contain multiple forms of Vitamin E as well as phenolic acids, caffeic acid, hydroxybenzoic acid, ferulic acid, coumaric acid, sinapic acid, protocatechuic acid, syringic acid, and vanillic acid. rich in fiber, magnesium, potassium, zinc, and other essential proteins. Moreover, the fiber present in pumpkin seeds helps reduce cholesterol and decrease the risk of heart disease. Many such health benefits are increasing the consumption of pumpkin seeds, which is driving the growth of the market.

"Rise in popularity of pumpkin seeds as a taste ingredient and snack food and wide reach through organized retailing will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global pumpkin seeds market is constantly changing with the shifting consumer demands and preferences. Vendor performance is largely impacted by the changing consumer spending pattern and tastes. It is also affected by demographic trends and regional, national, and local economic conditions. The global pumpkin seeds market is highly fragmented, with the presence of numerous private vendors.

Both branded and unbranded companies compete on price, the inclusion of fortified ingredients, preparation time, product and packaging innovation, brand image, and product promotion. The market is comprised of companies of different sizes. Some companies are more specialized than others with respect to commodities, while some have stronger financial resources. Intense competition may lead to vendors reducing their product prices, which could negatively affect profit margins and overall market growth.

Therefore, to survive and succeed in a stiff competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors in the market to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

End-user: food, seed oil production, and nutraceuticals

Geography: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Based on the end-user, the food segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the health benefits of consuming pumpkin seeds.

In terms of region, APAC will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 39% of the global market share. The regional market is mainly driven by the growing awareness of superfoods and expanding geriatric population.

The complete report on the global pumpkin seeds market offers detailed insights on the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report.

The pumpkin seeds market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the pumpkin seeds market through 2026?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the pumpkin seeds market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the pumpkin seeds market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the pumpkin seeds market?

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

