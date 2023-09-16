How to make a pumpkin spice essential oil diffuser so every room smells fall-tastic

When September 1st rolls around, it feels like the universe whispers, "Time to get cozy, folks!” - even if the forecast disagrees. No matter the weather, one of the easiest, most impactful ways to infuse your home with the essence of Fall is by embracing spiced scents, and a DIY pumpkin spice oil diffuser is an easy way to do just that.

Whether you're a seasoned DIY pro or a newbie to the world of crafting, this simple step-by-step guide makes it effortless to master the art of oil diffusion and outlines exactly how to make the perfect pumpkin spice essential oil blend at home. Here’s how to make a pumpkin spice oil diffuser and fill your home with the warm, inviting aroma of fall.

Watch the video above to learn how to make a pumpkin spice oil diffuser.

How to make a pumpkin spice oil diffuser

Supplies:

Rattan sticks or bamboo skewers

Glass or ceramic vessel with a narrow opening at the top

Sweet almond oil

Pumpkin spice essential oil blend 60 drops cinnamon 35 drops ginger 25 drops clove 10 drops vanilla



Instructions:

Begin by mixing pumpkin spice essential oil blend with sweet almond oil. The preferred ratio should be about 70% sweet almond oil to 30% pumpkin spice essential oil blend. Feel free to adjust the percentages to suit your preference.

Carefully pour the blended mixture into your chosen vessel.

Take one end of the rattan sticks or bamboo skewers and immerse them in the solution, allowing the reeds to soak up the mixture.

Remove the reeds, flip them over, and insert the opposite ends into the bottle to ensure even saturation.

For optimal fragrance dispersion, alternate which end of the reeds are submerged in the scent solution once a week.

Tips:

Opt for a vessel with a narrower neck to slow down the liquid evaporation process.

Thrift stores are a great place to find unique, budget-friendly vessel options for this project.

When using a ceramic vessel, make sure to properly seal the inside to prevent any oil from permeating the pores.

Alternatively, you can add this pumpkin spice oil blend to your favorite diffuser.

Rattan sticks or skewers are ideal due to their channels that facilitate efficient oil absorption. Bamboo skewers or twigs can be used but may not diffuse the fragrance as effectively. If using kitchen skewers, trim off the sharp ends for safety.

Story continues

Reviewed-approved home supplies

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Reviewed helps you find the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of home experts test everything from air purifiers to vacuum cleaners help you shop for the best of the best.

More problems, solved

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Looking for a fall oil diffuser? Your DIY pumpkin spice scent guide