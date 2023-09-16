How to make a pumpkin spice essential oil diffuser so every room smells fall-tastic
When September 1st rolls around, it feels like the universe whispers, "Time to get cozy, folks!” - even if the forecast disagrees. No matter the weather, one of the easiest, most impactful ways to infuse your home with the essence of Fall is by embracing spiced scents, and a DIY pumpkin spice oil diffuser is an easy way to do just that.
Whether you're a seasoned DIY pro or a newbie to the world of crafting, this simple step-by-step guide makes it effortless to master the art of oil diffusion and outlines exactly how to make the perfect pumpkin spice essential oil blend at home. Here’s how to make a pumpkin spice oil diffuser and fill your home with the warm, inviting aroma of fall.
Watch the video above to learn how to make a pumpkin spice oil diffuser.
How to make a pumpkin spice oil diffuser
Supplies:
Rattan sticks or bamboo skewers
Glass or ceramic vessel with a narrow opening at the top
Sweet almond oil
Pumpkin spice essential oil blend
60 drops cinnamon
35 drops ginger
25 drops clove
10 drops vanilla
Instructions:
Begin by mixing pumpkin spice essential oil blend with sweet almond oil. The preferred ratio should be about 70% sweet almond oil to 30% pumpkin spice essential oil blend. Feel free to adjust the percentages to suit your preference.
Carefully pour the blended mixture into your chosen vessel.
Take one end of the rattan sticks or bamboo skewers and immerse them in the solution, allowing the reeds to soak up the mixture.
Remove the reeds, flip them over, and insert the opposite ends into the bottle to ensure even saturation.
For optimal fragrance dispersion, alternate which end of the reeds are submerged in the scent solution once a week.
Tips:
Opt for a vessel with a narrower neck to slow down the liquid evaporation process.
Thrift stores are a great place to find unique, budget-friendly vessel options for this project.
When using a ceramic vessel, make sure to properly seal the inside to prevent any oil from permeating the pores.
Alternatively, you can add this pumpkin spice oil blend to your favorite diffuser.
Rattan sticks or skewers are ideal due to their channels that facilitate efficient oil absorption. Bamboo skewers or twigs can be used but may not diffuse the fragrance as effectively. If using kitchen skewers, trim off the sharp ends for safety.
Reviewed-approved home supplies
Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.
Reviewed helps you find the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of home experts test everything from air purifiers to vacuum cleaners help you shop for the best of the best.
Top-rated air quality monitor: Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor
The best value robot vacuum: Eufy Robovac 11S
Our favorite air purifier: Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA
Editor's Choice dryer balls: Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls
"Life-changing" Magic Erasers: Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, 6-Pack
Must-have pillow covers: AllerEase Allergy Pillow Protector
The best cordless vacuum: Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
More problems, solved
Paint color: How to find the right one
Paint finishes guide: How to pick the right one
Paint like a pro: Restore old furniture
Home improvement: How to easily remove a stripped screw
Candle care 101: How to make your candles last longer
Picture frames: How to easily hang frames in your home
DIY car seat gap filler: Don’t lose your phone and keys again
DIY soap: Make your own foaming soap at home
Fall recipe: How to make fluffy pumpkin waffles
Sweet fall recipe: How to make pumpkin ice cream
Fall staple: How to make your own pumpkin spice
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Looking for a fall oil diffuser? Your DIY pumpkin spice scent guide