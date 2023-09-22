Pumpkins and apples: Stotzes merge pumpkin business with Kreps Apple Barn

Bill Stotz was just a kid when he started selling pumpkins.

His grandfather, Adolph Stotz, bought some farmland in Ida in 1912. Around 1960, Adolph planted pumpkins for his grandchildren, including Bill, who was about 6.

Soon, Bill, his two older brothers and a couple cousins were in the pumpkin business.

“He set us up with it,” Bill said.

One-year-old Emma Whipple was so proud of the little pumpkin she picked out to show her grandparents, Randy and Trudy Whipple, Wednesday at the Kreps Apple Barn in LaSalle. Kreps recently added pumpkins and other goods from the former Stotz’s Stand & Pumpkin Farm.

Through the years, Stotz’s Stand & Pumpkin Farm at 3767 Lewis Ave. grew and became a local fall destination, offering four acres of pumpkins, baked goods and fall decor.

“At one point, my brother Wally took care of it alone. Then he went to medical school,” said Bill, who graduated from Ida High School in 1972. "I grew stuff before that. I farmed full-time after high school."

Bill took over the farm 42 years ago, when he married Dolores. This year, the couple didn’t open the business.

“I’m getting older. I’m 69. It’s a lot of physical work,” Bill said. “We want to spend a little more time with the (five) grandkids. I’d like to go fishing. I’ll miss seeing the people. My wife will miss the creative projects.”

The Stotzes will continue to grow produce and sell it at the Monroe Farmers Market, but they’ve turned the family pumpkin business over to one of their four children, daughter Grace and her husband, Jimmy McMonagle.

The Stotz Farm off Lewis Avenue in Ida is no longer open for fall pumpkins and decor. The business was incorporated into Kreps Apple Barn in LaSalle.

The McMonagles already operate the 100-acre Kreps Apple Barn about five miles away at 12500 Minx Road in LaSalle.

“They have an established orchard with cider. This is just an addition to that. Eventually they will have a petting zoo and things for kids to play with. It will be a pretty good substitute for what we’re doing,” Bill said.

Kreps offers 25 varieties of apples and has 3,500 apple trees.

“We have you-pick apples, cider mill, cider slushies, doughnuts, all the great things of a cider mill,” Jimmy said.

The McMonagles also grow 400 peach trees and crops like beans and corn. In the summer they sell cut flowers. This year, they also incorporated Stotz’s pumpkins and fall decor into their line of goods.

“We have about 10 varieties of pumpkins, everything they did there to some degree – mums, gourds, pumpkins, squash, fall decor, corn stalks, straw bales,” Jimmy said. “We didn’t do as much with fall decor (before). We were an apple and cider mill. We have it all now.”

Jimmy hopes to add you-pick pumpkins in the future.

The Stotzes are staying in Ida and plan to help out at the Kreps farm.

“I grew some gourds and squash for them. I don’t help day-to-day. My wife is helping quite often,” Bill said.

Dolores is known for her baked goods.

“We have pretty much all the baked goods they had. My mother-in-law is famous for pumpkin cookies. She’s been making them for years. She’s still making those (for us),” Jimmy said. “They’ve been a huge help.”

Bill worked with Jimmy to grow 4 acres of pumpkins. Jimmy’s been a farmer for 15 years.

“When Grace and I got married, we said that’s (my in-laws’) business,” he said. "I had not grown pumpkins myself.(Bill) showed me the ropes with field space for each variety, that kind of stuff. He was very helpful. He grew pumpkins his whole life.”

Gourds, mums and pumpkins are shown outside at the Kreps Apple Barn in LaSalle.

Jimmy’s grandparents, the late Lee and Jane Kreps, and their son Doug started Kreps Apple Barn in 1984. The first year the family planted 1,150 apple trees. They added 500 more the following year.

By the mid-1990s, Doug wasn’t able to help anymore, and Lee couldn’t manage alone, so they removed 500 trees. Lee retired in 2003, and Brian Kreps ran the farm for seven years. Jimmy took over in 2010 and bought the farm around 2017.

“I grew up working at the orchard with my grandpa. Growing up, I never thought this would be what I was doing,” Jimmy said.

He is trained as a health and physical education teacher, but when he graduated in 2008, during the recession, jobs were scarce.

Gifts and fall decorations are pictured inside Kreps Apple Barn in LaSalle.

“There was not a teaching job in the Midwest,” Jimmy said. “My grandpa was ready to pull all the trees out. I said, ‘Grandpa, maybe I’ll try to run the orchard for a bit.’ Before I knew it, this is what we were going to do. We’re truly blessed to be able to do what we do.”

Jimmy works at Kreps full-time. Grace helps out on the farm, but she’s also a registered intensive care nurse at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. The couple has five children, ages 9 to 2.

“My kids are the fifth generation (of farmers),” Jimmy said. “Grace is running the bakery kitchen and making doughnuts. Our flower field is her baby too.”

Kreps is open from early summer to around Thanksgiving each year. It offers several special events, including dinners curated by Monroe’s Public House. The dancing witches from Lake Eerie Hexenbrut will be at the farm Oct. 1. A Fall Market with vendors is set for Oct. 7. Food trucks come to Kreps Thursdays through Sundays.

“Every weekend is kind of an event,” Jimmy said.

To learn more, visit krepsapplebarn.com or Kreps Apple Barn on Facebook.

