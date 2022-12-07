U.S. markets open in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.75
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,616.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,546.50
    -19.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.60
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.88
    -0.37 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.90
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0480
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.27
    +1.52 (+7.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2150
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3740
    +0.4140 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,791.20
    -232.76 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.08
    -7.73 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.36
    +16.97 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Pumps Market is geared to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·11 min read

Few of the important Pumps market players Schlumberger Ltd, Ingersoll Rand, Weir Group PLC, Vaughan Company Inc, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Pentair and Others

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Pumps market.

Exactitude Consultancy explores the current market and new opportunities in the growing Pumps market.

The global Pumps Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 86.46 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 121.99 billion by 2029, recording a CAGR of 3.9%.

Overview:

Pumps are devices that move fluids (liquids, gases, or even slurries) by converting electrical energy into mechanical action. Pumps can be categorized in several ways.

The pumps use a mechanism either reciprocating or rotary to move the fluid by converting energy into mechanical work. Considerable energy sources can be used to power pumps. The energy needed by the pump can be obtained from a variety of sources, including manual labor, electricity, engines, and wind power. The pumps are available in a wide range of sizes, from small industrial pumps to extremely large ones used in medical applications.

Modern pumps are far superior to those from the past. As the emphasis on hydraulic science increased and new concepts and innovations started to flood the market, crude designs started to appear. Due to ongoing urbanization, there has been an increase in infrastructure construction activities as well as a global search for new water sources. These developments have coincided with the rapid use of pumps. However, the emergence of several Chinese rivals selling pumps at a discount has restricted the growth of regional and international market participants in recent years.

Get a Live Sample of Pumps Market->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3167/pumps-market/#request-a-sample

Segmentation:

Based on Product type the pumps market is divided into Dynamic and Positive displacement Pumps:

1) Dynamic pumps: A dynamic pump is a type of velocity pump that adds kinetic energy to the fluid by accelerating the flow rate. This increase in energy is converted into a gain in potential energy when the flow velocity is reduced before or as it leaves the pump and enters the discharge pipe.

1.1) Centrifugal pumps: centrifugal pump moves fluid by utilizing the rotational energy produced by a motor or engine. The fluid enters the pump's impeller from the opposite side of the rotating axis, and the impeller's rotation forces the fluid in the direction of a scroll or diffuser. When passing through the impeller, the fluids pick up speed and pressure.

Benefits:

Simplistic design              — Because centrifugal pumps are simple in design, this can make them a more affordable option than other types of pumps.

Fewer moving parts        — Simpler design means fewer moving parts to break and maintain over the life of your pump.

Various shapes & sizes — Centrifugal pumps come in a variety of sizes, meaning they are suitable for different applications and can work when you have small space constraints.

1.1.1) Radial Pumps:

In radial pumps, the fluid exits the impeller after it has rotated 90 degrees concerning the suction. These are the centrifugal pumps that are used the most frequently. A horizontal suction flange receives fluid, and a vertical outflow flange is where it leaves. As a result, the discharge is parallel to the pump's shaft. When there is a flow restriction and you wish to increase discharge pressure, you use this design. As a result, pumps with radial designs are high-pressure and low-flow pumps.

1.1.2) Axial Pumps

Axial flow pumps move the fluid in a straight line along the shaft. This process is similar to how a propellant operates. This pump's most important use is in situations with high flow rates and low-pressure heads. They are typical, for instance, in water circulation and dewatering pumps.

1.1.3) Mixed Pumps

As the name implies, in a mixed flow pump, the fluid flows mixing both radial and axial properties. So, that is a tradeoff between axial and radial pumps mixed pumps operate at high flow rates with a decent increase in the head.

1.2) Special effect pumps: Special effect pumps are pumps in which the means of energy addition is still kinetic due to the addition of velocity.

1.2.1) Jet pumps: To produce a vacuum and reduce fluid in the chamber where it will combine with the fluid from the jet, jet pumps utilize the discharge of a high-velocity jet into a suction chamber, create a vacuum and reduce a fluid into the chamber where it combines with the fluid from the jet by discharging a high-velocity jet into a suction chamber.

1.2.2) Electromagnetic pump: An electromagnetic pump is a device that uses electromagnetism to pump liquid metal, molten salt, brine, or another electrically conductive liquid. A current is run through a magnetic field that is positioned so that it is perpendicular to the direction the liquid is moving in. The electromagnetic force this produces causes the liquid to flow.

2) Positive Displacement Pumps: A positive displacement (PD) pump moves a fluid by repeatedly enclosing a fixed volume and moving it mechanically through the system. The pumping action is cyclic and can be driven by pistons, screws, gears, rollers, diaphragms, or vanes.

-Benefits:

Different viscosities       — Positive displacement pumps can handle various levels of viscosity.

Various pressures            — This type of pump can operate at higher levels of pressure and flow without an impact on capacity.

Consistent flow                — A positive displacement pump can maintain a constant flow and speed.

Don’t require sealing     — These types of pumps do not have to be completely sealed.

2.1) Reciprocating positive displacement pumps: A Reciprocating Positive Displacement pump works by the repeated back-and-forth movement (strokes) of either a piston, plunger, or diaphragm, these cycles are called reciprocation.

2.1.1) Piston pump: A vacuum is produced, an inlet valve is opened, an outlet valve is closed, and fluid is drawn into the piston chamber during the piston's first stroke. As the piston's motion is reversed, the outlet valve opens and the inlet valve, which is now under pressure, closes, allowing the fluid inside the piston chamber to be released.

2.1.2) Plunger pumps: The amount of fluid that a piston pump can move depends on the size of the cylinder, whereas a plunger pump depends on the size of the plunger. For the pumping action to continue and leaks to be prevented, the seal around the piston or plunger is crucial.

2.1.3) Diaphragm pump: A flexible membrane rather than a piston or plunger is used in the diaphragm pump to move liquids. The pumping chamber's volume is enlarged and fluid is sucked into the device by expanding the diaphragm. The diaphragm is compressed, which reduces volume and releases some fluid. Because they are hermetically sealed devices, diaphragm pumps are advantageous for pumping flammable liquid.

2.2) Rotary positive displacement pumps: Rotary positive displacement pumps move fluids using rotating gears or cogs instead of moving back and forth like reciprocating pumps. To create suction at the pump intake, the rotating element forms a liquid seal with the pump casing. The moving cogs or gears of the pump contain the fluid that is brought into the device and conveyed to the discharge. The gear pump is the most basic type of rotary positive displacement pump.

2.2.1) External gear pump: Two gears that interlock and are supported by separate shafts make up an external gear pump. The fluid is trapped between the gears' teeth as they rotate, transporting it from the inlet to the outlet and around the casing. Since the gears are interlocked, no fluid can pass back through the center, between the gears. The pump can develop suction at the inlet and keep fluid from leaking back from the discharge side thanks to the close tolerances between the gears and the casing. Low-viscosity liquids are more likely to leak or "slippage."

2.2.2) Internal gear pump: The two interlocking gears in an internal gear pump operate on the same principles, but they are made of different sizes, with one rotating inside the other. At the inlet, fluid is pumped into the spaces between the two gears, moved around to the discharge port, and then released by the smaller gear.

Based on Application the Pumps market is divided into Agriculture, Building & Construction, Waste & Wastewater, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, and chemicals.

Browse Premium Report with TOC->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/3167/pumps-market

Regional Analysis:

In terms of geography, the Pumps market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The pumps market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of the rapid industrialization in the developing economies of Asia Pacific and rising investments in manufacturing, commercial, and industrial projects have contributed to the overall growth of the regional market. Furthermore, increased product penetration in various end-use industries including agriculture and petrochemical is anticipated to complement market growth.

China is anticipated to be driven by growing investments in the chemical, petrochemical, and construction industries. In addition, several chemical and petrochemical multinational companies are expected to open new manufacturing plants in China owing to the favorable government policies. As more companies look into capacity expansion in China, the demand for pumps in the country is expected to grow.

Moreover, excess water extraction in countries such as India resulted in a 58% decline in the water level between 2011 and 2021. This has translated into an increase in demand for high-head pumps.

North America is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. The North American pumps market has benefitted from advanced processing capacities, a highly skilled workforce, and expanding research and development initiatives in the U.S.

Rising offshore exploration and production activities in Europe are anticipated to fuel demand for pumps, over the projected period. Stringent regulations intended to reduce residential water pollution are anticipated to have a significant influence on raising the demand for water treatment in the municipal and industrial sectors. It is anticipated that rising household use of municipal facilities for water and wastewater treatment will have a significant impact on the market. This scenario is anticipated to increase the consumption of centrifugal, rotary, and reciprocating pumps in the region over the forecast period

The growing construction sector, along with the imposition of stringent government regulations in Germany to restrict the discharge of untreated water into water reservoirs, is expected to drive the growth of water & wastewater treatment plants, thereby benefiting the pumps market during the forecast period.

Drivers:

  • The pumps market is driven by increasing investments in the oil & gas sector. Technological advancements in pump manufacturing and new product launches focus on enhanced performance and are expected to positively impact the market.

  • The increased development activity in the commercial and residential sectors would aid the pump market expansion. Technical advancements, such as the fabrication of 3D-printed impellers and the usage of modeling software are other factors that promote the expansion of the pumps market.

  • Technological developments in farming, particularly in emerging countries, combined with an increase in the use of pumps for a variety of functions in agriculture, such as irrigation, crop dewatering, and reuse, are expected to drive expansion.

Key Competitors:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic).

Schlumberger Ltd., Ingersoll Rand, Weir Group PLC, Vaughan Company Inc., KSB SE & Co. KgaA, Pentair, Grundfos Holding A/S, Xylem, Flowserve Corp., ITT Inc., EBARA International Corp., IWAKI Co., Ltd.; Sulzer Ltd., SPX Flow

Key Questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: the current companies in the market Global Pumps Companies, Investors, Manufacturing companies, End-user companies, Research institutes Automotive Pumps Manufacturers, Automotive Pumps traders, Government Contractors, Architects and Engineers, and Regulatory Authorities.

The key questions answered in the report are:

  1. What is the market size and forecast of the Pumps market?

  2. Who are the key competitors/Players in this market?

  3. What are the key segments of the Pumps market?

  4. Which segment dominates the market?

  5. What are the types of Pumps?

  6. What factors are driving the global market?

  7. Which is the dominating region in this market?

  8. What are the major applications for Pumps?

Related reports:

Automotive Pumps Market

The global Automotive Pumps Market is expected to grow at 4.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 19.74 billion by 2029 from USD 13.75 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7493/automotive-pumps-market/

Submersible Pumps Market

The global submersible pumps market size is projected to reach a size of USD 18.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7%, from an estimated USD 11.2 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2413/submersible-pumps-market/

Infusion Pumps Market

The Global Infusion Pumps Market is expected to grow at more than 9.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 24.57 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 11.30 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1224/infusion-pumps-market/

Cryogenic Equipment Market

The global cryogenic equipment market is expected to grow at more than 7.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 41.5 billion by 2029 from USD 22.19 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5442/cryogenic-equipment-market/

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitude consultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


Recommended Stories

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • Oxy CEO Calls Out California Plans to Fine Oil Firms

    Plans by California lawmakers to potentially [levy penalties on the oil industry](https://www.wsj.com/articles/california-lawmakers-to-consider-penalties-on-oil-companies-to-fight-high-gas-prices-11670283628) for high profits are ridiculous, Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says. “I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry. They don't understand any industry,” Ms. Hollub said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit Tuesday. California la

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsc

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • World will face shortage of liquefied natural gas through 2026, says Exxon CEO

    Russia cut supplies of natural gas to Europe in response to the wave of international sanctions that followed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Energy Stocks Are A Big Buy Right Now

    Oil prices are currently down by more than 30% from their 52-week highs, but analysts still see opportunity in energy stocks

  • Oil Steadies After Three-Day Decline as Demand Concerns Multiply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after a three-day decline as warnings from major US banks of a tough outlook for 2023 stoked concern over demand prospects and dented appetite for risk assets including commodities.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld

  • Glencore Says This Time Is Different for Coming Copper Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc added its voice to a chorus of miners warning of coming copper shortages, arguing that a “huge deficit” is looming for the crucial industrial metal.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Cri

  • How Costco keeps the peace with its employees

    At a time when rival retailers have struggled to address employee demands for higher wages and better benefits, Costco has managed to separate itself from the pack, building on a reputation as one of the friendliest places to work in retail.

  • General Electric wants to demolish former lamp plant in South Collinwood

    If the project receives its final approvals, it will join two other formerly active General Electric properties scheduled for demolition.

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • What Nordstrom Will Focus On in 2023

    CEO Erik Nordstrom cited "signs of strain" across all customer cohorts and most pronounced at the lower-income level.

  • Pilots at rivals call Delta's pay offer a new 'benchmark'

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Delta Air Lines' offer to give pilots a 34% cumulative pay increase in a new four-year contract has boosted hopes of similar raises at rivals United Airlines, American Airlines. While Delta's offer still requires the approval of union leaders and then a ratification by its pilots, aviators at United and American told Reuters the Atlanta-based carrier has "raised the bar" with a "very strong" proposal. "This is going to be the benchmark," an American pilot said.

  • The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Decade of Passive Income

    There is no passive income powerhouse sector that investors overlook more than oil refining stocks. For decades, top-flight refiners have run laps around the broader market. No company better represents the overlooked opportunity in oil refiners than Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO).

  • Take Profits ASAP in the Strongest Sector of 2022

    Indications are that equity values in this group have peaked and a decline could accelerate from here as recession fears grow.

  • Airbus Warns It Will Miss Full-Year Delivery Target

    LONDON— Airbus SE, the world’s biggest plane maker, said it would likely miss its key delivery target this year after the company’s chief executive warned that supply-chain woes were still at least six months away from normalizing. The European manufacturer said on Tuesday that due to a “complex operating environment,” Airbus’s previously forecast goal of achieving around 700 deliveries this year is now “out of reach.” Such a miss is rare in the commercial jet-making business, where annual deliveries offer bragging rights between Airbus and rival Boeing but also go directly into cash flow: Much of a plane’s cost is only paid for after delivery.