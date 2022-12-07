Pumps Market is geared to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Few of the important Pumps market players Schlumberger Ltd, Ingersoll Rand, Weir Group PLC, Vaughan Company Inc, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Pentair and Others

The global Pumps Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 86.46 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 121.99 billion by 2029, recording a CAGR of 3.9%.

Overview:

Pumps are devices that move fluids (liquids, gases, or even slurries) by converting electrical energy into mechanical action. Pumps can be categorized in several ways.

The pumps use a mechanism either reciprocating or rotary to move the fluid by converting energy into mechanical work. Considerable energy sources can be used to power pumps. The energy needed by the pump can be obtained from a variety of sources, including manual labor, electricity, engines, and wind power. The pumps are available in a wide range of sizes, from small industrial pumps to extremely large ones used in medical applications.

Modern pumps are far superior to those from the past. As the emphasis on hydraulic science increased and new concepts and innovations started to flood the market, crude designs started to appear. Due to ongoing urbanization, there has been an increase in infrastructure construction activities as well as a global search for new water sources. These developments have coincided with the rapid use of pumps. However, the emergence of several Chinese rivals selling pumps at a discount has restricted the growth of regional and international market participants in recent years.

Segmentation:

Based on Product type the pumps market is divided into Dynamic and Positive displacement Pumps:

1) Dynamic pumps: A dynamic pump is a type of velocity pump that adds kinetic energy to the fluid by accelerating the flow rate. This increase in energy is converted into a gain in potential energy when the flow velocity is reduced before or as it leaves the pump and enters the discharge pipe.

1.1) Centrifugal pumps: centrifugal pump moves fluid by utilizing the rotational energy produced by a motor or engine. The fluid enters the pump's impeller from the opposite side of the rotating axis, and the impeller's rotation forces the fluid in the direction of a scroll or diffuser. When passing through the impeller, the fluids pick up speed and pressure.

Benefits:

Simplistic design — Because centrifugal pumps are simple in design, this can make them a more affordable option than other types of pumps.

Fewer moving parts — Simpler design means fewer moving parts to break and maintain over the life of your pump.

Various shapes & sizes — Centrifugal pumps come in a variety of sizes, meaning they are suitable for different applications and can work when you have small space constraints.

1.1.1) Radial Pumps:

In radial pumps, the fluid exits the impeller after it has rotated 90 degrees concerning the suction. These are the centrifugal pumps that are used the most frequently. A horizontal suction flange receives fluid, and a vertical outflow flange is where it leaves. As a result, the discharge is parallel to the pump's shaft. When there is a flow restriction and you wish to increase discharge pressure, you use this design. As a result, pumps with radial designs are high-pressure and low-flow pumps.

1.1.2) Axial Pumps

Axial flow pumps move the fluid in a straight line along the shaft. This process is similar to how a propellant operates. This pump's most important use is in situations with high flow rates and low-pressure heads. They are typical, for instance, in water circulation and dewatering pumps.

1.1.3) Mixed Pumps

As the name implies, in a mixed flow pump, the fluid flows mixing both radial and axial properties. So, that is a tradeoff between axial and radial pumps mixed pumps operate at high flow rates with a decent increase in the head.

1.2) Special effect pumps: Special effect pumps are pumps in which the means of energy addition is still kinetic due to the addition of velocity.

1.2.1) Jet pumps: To produce a vacuum and reduce fluid in the chamber where it will combine with the fluid from the jet, jet pumps utilize the discharge of a high-velocity jet into a suction chamber, create a vacuum and reduce a fluid into the chamber where it combines with the fluid from the jet by discharging a high-velocity jet into a suction chamber.

1.2.2) Electromagnetic pump: An electromagnetic pump is a device that uses electromagnetism to pump liquid metal, molten salt, brine, or another electrically conductive liquid. A current is run through a magnetic field that is positioned so that it is perpendicular to the direction the liquid is moving in. The electromagnetic force this produces causes the liquid to flow.

2) Positive Displacement Pumps: A positive displacement (PD) pump moves a fluid by repeatedly enclosing a fixed volume and moving it mechanically through the system. The pumping action is cyclic and can be driven by pistons, screws, gears, rollers, diaphragms, or vanes.

-Benefits:

Different viscosities — Positive displacement pumps can handle various levels of viscosity.

Various pressures — This type of pump can operate at higher levels of pressure and flow without an impact on capacity.

Consistent flow — A positive displacement pump can maintain a constant flow and speed.

Don’t require sealing — These types of pumps do not have to be completely sealed.

2.1) Reciprocating positive displacement pumps: A Reciprocating Positive Displacement pump works by the repeated back-and-forth movement (strokes) of either a piston, plunger, or diaphragm, these cycles are called reciprocation.

2.1.1) Piston pump: A vacuum is produced, an inlet valve is opened, an outlet valve is closed, and fluid is drawn into the piston chamber during the piston's first stroke. As the piston's motion is reversed, the outlet valve opens and the inlet valve, which is now under pressure, closes, allowing the fluid inside the piston chamber to be released.

2.1.2) Plunger pumps: The amount of fluid that a piston pump can move depends on the size of the cylinder, whereas a plunger pump depends on the size of the plunger. For the pumping action to continue and leaks to be prevented, the seal around the piston or plunger is crucial.

2.1.3) Diaphragm pump: A flexible membrane rather than a piston or plunger is used in the diaphragm pump to move liquids. The pumping chamber's volume is enlarged and fluid is sucked into the device by expanding the diaphragm. The diaphragm is compressed, which reduces volume and releases some fluid. Because they are hermetically sealed devices, diaphragm pumps are advantageous for pumping flammable liquid.

2.2) Rotary positive displacement pumps: Rotary positive displacement pumps move fluids using rotating gears or cogs instead of moving back and forth like reciprocating pumps. To create suction at the pump intake, the rotating element forms a liquid seal with the pump casing. The moving cogs or gears of the pump contain the fluid that is brought into the device and conveyed to the discharge. The gear pump is the most basic type of rotary positive displacement pump.

2.2.1) External gear pump: Two gears that interlock and are supported by separate shafts make up an external gear pump. The fluid is trapped between the gears' teeth as they rotate, transporting it from the inlet to the outlet and around the casing. Since the gears are interlocked, no fluid can pass back through the center, between the gears. The pump can develop suction at the inlet and keep fluid from leaking back from the discharge side thanks to the close tolerances between the gears and the casing. Low-viscosity liquids are more likely to leak or "slippage."

2.2.2) Internal gear pump: The two interlocking gears in an internal gear pump operate on the same principles, but they are made of different sizes, with one rotating inside the other. At the inlet, fluid is pumped into the spaces between the two gears, moved around to the discharge port, and then released by the smaller gear.

Based on Application the Pumps market is divided into Agriculture, Building & Construction, Waste & Wastewater, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, and chemicals.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of geography, the Pumps market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The pumps market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of the rapid industrialization in the developing economies of Asia Pacific and rising investments in manufacturing, commercial, and industrial projects have contributed to the overall growth of the regional market. Furthermore, increased product penetration in various end-use industries including agriculture and petrochemical is anticipated to complement market growth.

China is anticipated to be driven by growing investments in the chemical, petrochemical, and construction industries. In addition, several chemical and petrochemical multinational companies are expected to open new manufacturing plants in China owing to the favorable government policies. As more companies look into capacity expansion in China, the demand for pumps in the country is expected to grow.

Moreover, excess water extraction in countries such as India resulted in a 58% decline in the water level between 2011 and 2021. This has translated into an increase in demand for high-head pumps.

North America is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. The North American pumps market has benefitted from advanced processing capacities, a highly skilled workforce, and expanding research and development initiatives in the U.S.

Rising offshore exploration and production activities in Europe are anticipated to fuel demand for pumps, over the projected period. Stringent regulations intended to reduce residential water pollution are anticipated to have a significant influence on raising the demand for water treatment in the municipal and industrial sectors. It is anticipated that rising household use of municipal facilities for water and wastewater treatment will have a significant impact on the market. This scenario is anticipated to increase the consumption of centrifugal, rotary, and reciprocating pumps in the region over the forecast period

The growing construction sector, along with the imposition of stringent government regulations in Germany to restrict the discharge of untreated water into water reservoirs, is expected to drive the growth of water & wastewater treatment plants, thereby benefiting the pumps market during the forecast period.

Drivers:

The pumps market is driven by increasing investments in the oil & gas sector. Technological advancements in pump manufacturing and new product launches focus on enhanced performance and are expected to positively impact the market.

The increased development activity in the commercial and residential sectors would aid the pump market expansion. Technical advancements, such as the fabrication of 3D-printed impellers and the usage of modeling software are other factors that promote the expansion of the pumps market.

Technological developments in farming, particularly in emerging countries, combined with an increase in the use of pumps for a variety of functions in agriculture, such as irrigation, crop dewatering, and reuse, are expected to drive expansion.

Key Competitors:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic).

Schlumberger Ltd., Ingersoll Rand, Weir Group PLC, Vaughan Company Inc., KSB SE & Co. KgaA, Pentair, Grundfos Holding A/S, Xylem, Flowserve Corp., ITT Inc., EBARA International Corp., IWAKI Co., Ltd.; Sulzer Ltd., SPX Flow

Key Questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: the current companies in the market Global Pumps Companies, Investors, Manufacturing companies, End-user companies, Research institutes Automotive Pumps Manufacturers, Automotive Pumps traders, Government Contractors, Architects and Engineers, and Regulatory Authorities.

The key questions answered in the report are:

What is the market size and forecast of the Pumps market? Who are the key competitors/Players in this market? What are the key segments of the Pumps market? Which segment dominates the market? What are the types of Pumps? What factors are driving the global market? Which is the dominating region in this market? What are the major applications for Pumps?

