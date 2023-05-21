Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PUNCAK) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PUNCAK) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = RM76m ÷ (RM3.0b - RM425m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 3.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Water Utilities industry average of 7.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 3.0% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 39% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has fallen 60% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

While Puncak Niaga Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

