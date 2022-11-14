U.S. markets closed

Punching Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 318.65 Million, Automotive to be Largest End-user Segment - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The punching machine market size is expected to grow by USD 318.65 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The rising industrial automation globally has been identified as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, additive manufacturing will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download Our Free Sample Report 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Punching Machine Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Punching Machine Market 2022-2026

The punching machine market covers the following areas:

Punching Machine Market Sizing
Punching Machine Market Forecast
Punching Machine Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

The punching machine market is segmented by end-user (automotive industry, chemical industry, construction industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The automotive segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of varied machine tools, including punching machines, for the production of vehicles and automotive components. Cutting tools such as punching machines are highly adopted in the automotive segment for shaping or processing a range of automotive components. In addition, computer numerical control (CNC) punching machines are used for manufacturing automotive components such as gearbox cases, engine cylinder heads, transmission, wheels, flywheels, and pistons. The automotive components requiring high precision, such as fuel injectors, are also manufactured using CNC punching and milling machines.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Some Companies Mentioned and their Offerings

  • AMADA Co. Ltd. - The company offers a punching machine named AE NT Series.

  • Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl - The company offers punching machines such as POVI 5000 and POVI 10000.

  • Boschert GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers punching machines such as TWIN and TRI series.

  • Durmazlar Makina AS - The company offers punching machines such as Turret Punch series.

  • JPW Industries Inc. - The company offers punching machines such as HP 50H Hydraulic Punch.

  • TAMA Aps - The company offers punching machine such as Pneumatic Punching Machine TS 13 102.

  • TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - The company offers a punching machine named TruPunch 1000.

  • Broachcutter Drilling Machines Pvt. Ltd.

  • Cuumed Catheter Medical Co. Ltd.

  • Dallan SpA

  • DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop.

  • Hydro Power Tech Engineering

  • iPan Machineries India Pvt. Ltd.

  • NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD.

  • Oemme SpA

  • Produtech Srl

  • Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • Schind Machines

  • Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 to view 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly

Punching Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 318.65 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.95

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 62%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AMADA Co. Ltd., Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl, Boschert GmbH and Co. KG, Broachcutter Drilling Machines Pvt. Ltd., Cuumed Catheter Medical Co. Ltd., Dallan SpA, DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop., Durmazlar Makina AS, Hydro Power Tech Engineering, iPan Machineries India Pvt. Ltd., JPW Industries Inc., NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD., Oemme SpA, Produtech Srl, Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd., Schind Machines, TAMA Aps, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, and Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Construction industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AMADA Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl

  • 10.5 Boschert GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.6 Durmazlar Makina AS

  • 10.7 JPW Industries Inc.

  • 10.8 NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD.

  • 10.9 Oemme SpA

  • 10.10 TAMA Aps

  • 10.11 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

  • 10.12 Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/punching-machine-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-318-65-million-automotive-to-be-largest-end-user-segment---technavio-301675523.html

SOURCE Technavio

