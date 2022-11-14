Punching Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 318.65 Million, Automotive to be Largest End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The punching machine market size is expected to grow by USD 318.65 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The rising industrial automation globally has been identified as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, additive manufacturing will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download Our Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Punching Machine Market 2022-2026

The punching machine market covers the following areas:

Punching Machine Market Sizing

Punching Machine Market Forecast

Punching Machine Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

The punching machine market is segmented by end-user (automotive industry, chemical industry, construction industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The automotive segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of varied machine tools, including punching machines, for the production of vehicles and automotive components. Cutting tools such as punching machines are highly adopted in the automotive segment for shaping or processing a range of automotive components. In addition, computer numerical control (CNC) punching machines are used for manufacturing automotive components such as gearbox cases, engine cylinder heads, transmission, wheels, flywheels, and pistons. The automotive components requiring high precision, such as fuel injectors, are also manufactured using CNC punching and milling machines.

Some Companies Mentioned and their Offerings

AMADA Co. Ltd. - The company offers a punching machine named AE NT Series.

Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl - The company offers punching machines such as POVI 5000 and POVI 10000.

Boschert GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers punching machines such as TWIN and TRI series.

Durmazlar Makina AS - The company offers punching machines such as Turret Punch series.

JPW Industries Inc. - The company offers punching machines such as HP 50H Hydraulic Punch.

TAMA Aps - The company offers punching machine such as Pneumatic Punching Machine TS 13 102.

TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - The company offers a punching machine named TruPunch 1000.

Broachcutter Drilling Machines Pvt. Ltd.

Cuumed Catheter Medical Co. Ltd.

Dallan SpA

DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop.

Hydro Power Tech Engineering

iPan Machineries India Pvt. Ltd.

NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD.

Oemme SpA

Produtech Srl

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd.

Schind Machines

Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH

Punching Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 318.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.95 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl, Boschert GmbH and Co. KG, Broachcutter Drilling Machines Pvt. Ltd., Cuumed Catheter Medical Co. Ltd., Dallan SpA, DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop., Durmazlar Makina AS, Hydro Power Tech Engineering, iPan Machineries India Pvt. Ltd., JPW Industries Inc., NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD., Oemme SpA, Produtech Srl, Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd., Schind Machines, TAMA Aps, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, and Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Construction industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AMADA Co. Ltd.

10.4 Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl

10.5 Boschert GmbH and Co. KG

10.6 Durmazlar Makina AS

10.7 JPW Industries Inc.

10.8 NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD.

10.9 Oemme SpA

10.10 TAMA Aps

10.11 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

10.12 Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

