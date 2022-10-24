U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Pupillometer Market Size to Grow by USD 170.25 Mn, Global Healthcare Equipment Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pupillometer market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, includes products and companies that are engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories, including instruments, capital equipment, accessories, implants, and consumables that are used for the monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pupillometer Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pupillometer Market 2022-2026

The global pupillometer market size is expected to grow by USD 170.25 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Pupillometer Market 2022-2026: Scope

The pupillometer market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 which enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Pupillometer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global pupillometer market is fragmented with the presence of many global and local vendors. These vendors offer numerous products, increasing market competition. Vendors are focusing on expanding into high-growth areas to generate revenue and strengthen their presence in the market. The market is highly competitive, with vendors focusing on retaining their position in the market by continuously launching innovative products, investing in R&D, and geographical expansion. They are gaining access to the distribution network and existing technologies through acquisitions. New players in the market must understand the critical business policies and identify the product portfolio of the existing companies to maintain their position in the market. Small and regional vendors are forming strategic alliances with global companies to gain a portion of the market. Thus, all these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Adaptica Srl, Bernell Corp., Beye LLC, Chongqing Yuanshi Technology Co. Ltd., Essilor Instruments USA, Haag Streit Group, Hansraj Nayyar Medical India Pvt. Ltd., Hilco Vision, IDMED, Johnson and Johnson, Konan Medical USA Inc., Lombart Instrument Inc., Mercoframes Optical Corp., NeurOptics Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd, Prospect Diagnostics Ltd, Reichert Inc., Rexxam Co. Ltd., and US Ophthalmic are among some of the major market participants.

Buy the Full Technavio report 

Pupillometer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

The pupillometer market share growth by the table-top segment will be significant during the forecast period. Researchers in many fields, which include anesthesiology and pain have been using pupillometry to measure the functioning of the autonomic nervous system, measure the metabolism of drugs, and many other applications in both people and animals. Thus, the applications of pupillometers will drive the growth of the table-top pupillometer segment during the forecast period.

  • Geography

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the pupillometer market in North America. The advanced healthcare infrastructure will facilitate the pupillometer market's growth in North America over the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Download the Sample Report

Pupillometer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pupillometer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the pupillometer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the pupillometer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the pupillometer market, vendors

Related Reports:

Global Urology Laser Surgical Devices Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023: This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (portable laser surgical devices and table-top laser surgical devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). 39% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. The urology laser surgical devices market share growth by the portable laser surgical devices segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Global Table-top Spirometer Market Forecast 2018-2022: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (healthcare facilities, academic institutes, and clinical trials), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). 31% of the market's growth will originate from Asia during the forecast period. The table-top spirometer market share growth by the healthcare facilities segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Pupillometer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 170.25 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adaptica Srl, Bernell Corp., Beye LLC, Chongqing Yuanshi Technology Co. Ltd., Essilor Instruments USA, Haag Streit Group, Hansraj Nayyar Medical India Pvt. Ltd., Hilco Vision, IDMED, Johnson and Johnson, Konan Medical USA Inc., Lombart Instrument Inc., Mercoframes Optical Corp., NeurOptics Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd, Prospect Diagnostics Ltd, Reichert Inc., Rexxam Co. Ltd., and US Ophthalmic

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Table-top - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Handheld - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adaptica Srl

  • 10.4 Essilor Instruments USA

  • 10.5 Haag Streit Group

  • 10.6 IDMED

  • 10.7 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.8 Konan Medical USA Inc.

  • 10.9 NeurOptics Inc.

  • 10.10 NIDEK Co. Ltd

  • 10.11 Prospect Diagnostics Ltd

  • 10.12 US Ophthalmic

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pupillometer Market 2022-2026
Global Pupillometer Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pupillometer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-170-25-mn-global-healthcare-equipment-market-considered-as-parent-market--technavio-301654863.html

SOURCE Technavio

