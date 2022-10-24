Pupillometer Market Size to Grow by USD 170.25 Mn, Global Healthcare Equipment Market Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pupillometer market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, includes products and companies that are engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories, including instruments, capital equipment, accessories, implants, and consumables that are used for the monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of various diseases.

The global pupillometer market size is expected to grow by USD 170.25 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Pupillometer Market 2022-2026: Scope

The pupillometer market report covers the following areas:

Pupillometer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global pupillometer market is fragmented with the presence of many global and local vendors. These vendors offer numerous products, increasing market competition. Vendors are focusing on expanding into high-growth areas to generate revenue and strengthen their presence in the market. The market is highly competitive, with vendors focusing on retaining their position in the market by continuously launching innovative products, investing in R&D, and geographical expansion. They are gaining access to the distribution network and existing technologies through acquisitions. New players in the market must understand the critical business policies and identify the product portfolio of the existing companies to maintain their position in the market. Small and regional vendors are forming strategic alliances with global companies to gain a portion of the market. Thus, all these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Adaptica Srl, Bernell Corp., Beye LLC, Chongqing Yuanshi Technology Co. Ltd., Essilor Instruments USA, Haag Streit Group, Hansraj Nayyar Medical India Pvt. Ltd., Hilco Vision, IDMED, Johnson and Johnson, Konan Medical USA Inc., Lombart Instrument Inc., Mercoframes Optical Corp., NeurOptics Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd, Prospect Diagnostics Ltd, Reichert Inc., Rexxam Co. Ltd., and US Ophthalmic are among some of the major market participants.

Pupillometer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

The pupillometer market share growth by the table-top segment will be significant during the forecast period. Researchers in many fields, which include anesthesiology and pain have been using pupillometry to measure the functioning of the autonomic nervous system, measure the metabolism of drugs, and many other applications in both people and animals. Thus, the applications of pupillometers will drive the growth of the table-top pupillometer segment during the forecast period.

Geography

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the pupillometer market in North America. The advanced healthcare infrastructure will facilitate the pupillometer market's growth in North America over the forecast period.

Pupillometer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pupillometer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pupillometer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pupillometer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the pupillometer market, vendors

Pupillometer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 170.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adaptica Srl, Bernell Corp., Beye LLC, Chongqing Yuanshi Technology Co. Ltd., Essilor Instruments USA, Haag Streit Group, Hansraj Nayyar Medical India Pvt. Ltd., Hilco Vision, IDMED, Johnson and Johnson, Konan Medical USA Inc., Lombart Instrument Inc., Mercoframes Optical Corp., NeurOptics Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd, Prospect Diagnostics Ltd, Reichert Inc., Rexxam Co. Ltd., and US Ophthalmic Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Table-top - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Handheld - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Adaptica Srl

10.4 Essilor Instruments USA

10.5 Haag Streit Group

10.6 IDMED

10.7 Johnson and Johnson

10.8 Konan Medical USA Inc.

10.9 NeurOptics Inc.

10.10 NIDEK Co. Ltd

10.11 Prospect Diagnostics Ltd

10.12 US Ophthalmic

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

