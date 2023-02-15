Puppy Love is in the Air at Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents at Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care were greeted by a surprise visitor this Valentine's Day. A sweet black lab-mix puppy named Eel offered warm hugs and puppy kisses at the Kind Keeper Animal Rescue Kissing Booth situated in the lobby of the luxury senior living community.

A sweet, black lab-mix puppy named "Eel" offers puppy kisses to the residents and associates of Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care to raise money for Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is accepting donations throughout February for the adoptable pets such as Eel at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue.

While Valentine's Day itself sparks love and giving for many, the team at Watercrest Senior Living Group championed an Acts of Kindness initiative for the entire month of February. In each Watercrest community, associates organized creative and thoughtful ways for assisted living and memory care residents to engage in acts of kindness within their community and beyond.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is collecting donations of pet supplies all month to benefit Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. Kind Keeper is a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue organization in Myrtle Beach, where animals like Eel are cared for until they are placed in a forever home. On Thursday, February 23rd, Watercrest Myrtle Beach will host a special event benefiting Kind Keeper Animal Rescue from 10am to 2pm.

"Our residents and associates love the opportunity to engage with their local community, and to do good deeds which support organizations like Kind Keeper," says Hunter Weaver, Executive Director of Watercrest Myrtle Beach. "The magical moments of our seniors smiling from puppy kisses is just one example of how small acts can spark joy and establish purpose for our residents and associates."

Watercrest is committed to positively influencing the needs of our hometowns and keeping seniors connected in meaningful ways by driving Common Unity initiatives, such as February's Acts of Kindness.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is an award-winning senior living community located in Myrtle Beach, SC. The newly constructed community was recently named 'Best Assisted Living and Memory Care Community' by both the North Strand Awards and the Grand Strand Awards of Myrtle Beach; and was honored by the City of Myrtle Beach for exceptional landscape design and aesthetics.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is a 98-unit, luxury senior living campus comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including therapeutic live moss walls, a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way, the exterior landscaping of Watercrest Myrtle Beach boasts a PGA-worthy putting green with purposeful awnings for shade, and individual gardening stations to appeal to horticulturists and nature lovers alike. The illuminated walking paths are surrounded by lush lawns and interwoven amongst rockscaped ponds and gorgeous arbors to create destinations and relaxing gathering spaces. For more information, contact the community at 843-483-6740.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

