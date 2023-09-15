Puppy salon brings 'pawfect' grooming services to Abington

ABINGTON – Washing your pet may be a hassle, especially for larger breeds, but one pet salon is bringing friendly service and clean paws to Abington.

Pet owners everywhere have one thing in common: they love a clean pet. One of the best parts of Woof pet salon is customers can bring in their feline friend or dog, including Great Danes and Bernese Mountain Dogs, for a fresh wash and even a pedicure with nail polish.

A few local pet groomers only service dogs, which makes Woof different from other places.

Sam Duffy grooming 'Ryder' at Woof in Abington on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

“I’ve always been an animal lover. When I was a kid, my house was known as a zoo. I gravitated towards the managerial side of things, and this opportunity just came to me,” said Andrea Dimitrakopoulos, the owner of Woof, a pet salon located at 408 Centre Ave. Unit B, Abington.

What services does Woof offer?

Dimitrakopoulos and her five employees offer several services, from a deep wash and blow out to ear cleaning, and specialty shampoo services, including hypoallergenic, sensitive and fur whitening shampoo, nail polish, anal glands, walk-in nail trims, and hair dye.

Lemme waits his turn for grooming at Woof in Abington on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Services start at $55 and up, depending on the breed, temperament, and coat condition of the pet.

Dimitrakopoulos is happy to serve the community of Abington. She’s been living here for over 16 years and started the salon in February.

Annya Welch-Batstone grooming 'Mako' at Woof in Abington on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

“Everyone here is caring and compassionate about the animals. We take pride in that. I’m a part of this community. My kids go to school here, so it is important to build something strong,” she said.

In the future, she hopes to expand the business and provide new services, including pet photography. Dimitrakopoulos is a photographer by trade and has a good eye for photos. Owning a business isn’t easy, but the pets smiling and wagging their tails make it all worth it.

To book with the pet salon, please call (781) 413-4125.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Woof pet salon keeping pets clean in Abington