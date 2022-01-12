U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

PURA Backed By UCASU Targets $10M In 2022 Revenue From New Hemp Business

1 min read
DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the company will publish a strategic overview presentation next week on Tuesday, January 18th covering the company's 2022 plan to achieve a forecasted $1 million in revenue and reach for a potential $10 million in revenue. The presentation will include the latest on PURA's backing from UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) to construct the Farmersville Hemp Brand facility central to PURA's updated business plan. UCASU is a diversified real estate investment company. UCASU has recently entered the cannabis real estate investment sector. UCASU also recently announced plans to uplist to Nasdaq or the NYSE.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:

Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pura-backed-by-ucasu-targets-10m-in-2022-revenue-from-new-hemp-business-301459643.html

SOURCE Puration, Inc.

