PURA Confirms Asia Pacific Hemp Partnership Developments And 2022 Revenue Increase Potential

Puration Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • USMJ
  • PAOG
  • PURA
  • ALKM
Puration Inc.
Puration Inc.

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today confirmed the company is on the verge of striking its first partnership opportunity in the Asia Pacific Region. The partnership could result in PURA raising its $10 million stretch revenue target.

PURA included details on its initiative to expand its partnership income potential with a new global emphasis in the progress report update on its 2022 strategic plan published yesterday.

The entire update can be viewed at:

PURA Aims To Disrupt Textile And Lumber Industries With Sustainable Hemp Solutions

The update includes the latest information on PURA’s initiatives with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ), Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) and PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG).

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:
This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350


