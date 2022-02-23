PURA Confirms Asia Pacific Hemp Partnership Developments And 2022 Revenue Increase Potential

Puration Inc.

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today confirmed the company is on the verge of striking its first partnership opportunity in the Asia Pacific Region. The partnership could result in PURA raising its $10 million stretch revenue target.

PURA included details on its initiative to expand its partnership income potential with a new global emphasis in the progress report update on its 2022 strategic plan published yesterday.

The update includes the latest information on PURA’s initiatives with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ), Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) and PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG).

