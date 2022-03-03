U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

PURA Expects Increased Profit Margins From EVERx CBD Beverage Sales Relaunched This Week At Arnold Schwarzenegger Arnold Sports Festival

Puration Inc.
·2 min read
Dallas, Texas, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced the company expects increased gross profit margins from EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage Sales.

Last year, PURA sold EVERx to its sister company, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, (OTC Pink: USMJ) in exchange for a royalty agreement. The sale was made in conjunction with PURA’s business refocusing and introduction of its Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy to usher industrial hemp solutions into the market.

USMJ has updated the EVERx formula and packaging and is now relaunching EVERx this week at the Arnold Sports Festival March 4-6, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio.

PURA will generate revenue from USMJ’s EVERx sales through royalty payments. PURA has no expenses in conjunction with the production of EVERx. Royalty payments will therefore be high margin revenue.

PURA is now generating revenue now after retooling its business and entering the industrial hemp market. PURA’s business model pursues revenue from hemp education, co-op sales, and partnership revenue. PURA is targeting a minimum of $1 million in revenue in 2022 with a stretch revenue goal of $10 million. EVERx royalty payments contribute to PURA’s stretch revenue goal.

Read the company’s latest comprehensive update on PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand rollout.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:
This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350


