PURA Strategy To Tap $1.2 Billion Asia Pacific Hemp Market Is Part Of Plan To Disrupt $600 Billion Lumber Market

Puration Inc.
·2 min read
  • PURA
Puration Inc.
Puration Inc.

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) has introduced its Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy to usher industrial hemp solutions into the market.

Part of the Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy is targeted at disrupting the $600 billion global lumber market.

Hemp is a textile and lumber industry disruptor. Hemp fiber is an alternative to cotton and traditional construction lumber that in fact has many characteristics superior to cotton and traditional lumber before considering the environmental benefits of using hemp. Hemp grows faster than cotton and hard wood forests, uses less water and absorbs more carbon. Hemp can be used in the production of bioplastics and has even been tested for use in supercapacitors which hold the potential to outperform batteries and do so with far less detriment to the environment.

PURA also recently announced being on the verge of striking its first partnership opportunity to tap into the $1.2 billion Asia Pacific hemp market. Today, the company announces the Asia Pacific partnership is part of the company’s plan to disrupt the lumber market.

PURA has initiated construction on a facility in Farmersville, Texas where the company will conduct consultative education customized for each corporate customer to hands on demonstrate how hemp can be utilized to improve the efficiency of existing products and services and meet 2050 sustainability targets.

The facility will be constructed using hemp composite construction materials as a first step in PURA’s strategy to begin disrupting the lumber industry.

PURA will soon be releasing design details on the facility.

Read the company’s latest comprehensive update on PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand rollout.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:
This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350


