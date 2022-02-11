U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

PURA Tunes Farmersville Hemp Logo For Industrial Hemp Campaign

Puration Inc.
In this article:
Dallas, Texas, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today released an update to its preliminary Farmersville Hemp logo first published yesterday looking for shareholder feedback. PURA management wants to thank everyone that sent in suggestions. Management says the logo is still a work in progress and asks for the feedback to keep coming. Send your comments and recommendations here.

PURA recently published its industrial hemp 2022 strategic overview detailing the company’s plan to grow revenue and increase shareholder value by driving market wide demand for the multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp.

The industrial hemp industry, to include the portion of CBD exclusively from hemp, is anticipated to grow to $18 billion by 2026.

PURA management thinks this is a substantial underestimate because the industry has yet to recognize the multitude of ways hemp can be utilized.

The Sustainability Market is expected to expand from $9 billion reported in 2021 to over $41 billion by 2028.

PURA management believes the impact hemp can have on sustainability is not fully baked into the industrial hemp forecasts.

PURA anticipates generating $1 million in revenue in 2022 with the potential to reach $10 million in revenue this year.

See the company’s 2022 Industrial Hemp Strategic Plan to learn more.

The strategic plan includes details on PURA’s partnerships with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ), PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) and Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM)

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:
This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350


