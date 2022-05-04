U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

PURA and USMJ Partnership with ALKM Looks Promising In Pursuit of $643 Million Market

Puration Inc.
·2 min read
Dallas, Texas, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) is building its Farmersville Hemp Brand to advance and profit from the potential of industrial hemp. PURA has a multifold strategy that includes generating revenue from consulting on the implementation of hemp strategies into conventional product and service offerings, the sale of hemp products and services under the Farmersville Hemp Co-Op, and through investing in industrial hemp solutions.

PURA holds a 5% stake in Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM). PURA established its relationship with ALKM originally engaging ALKM to produce a CBD infused beverage created by PURA. In reorganizing to focus on the broader, overall industrial hemp market, PURA moved its CBD beverage operation to its sister company, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pïnk: USMJ). ALKM continues to produce the CBD infused beverage for USMJ.

ALKM is growing as a co-packer in general and as a recognized expert in CBD products. ALKM announced this week beginning production for a new client on a new CBD hemp beverage. ALKM also announced earlier today a new large jam production contract. PURA is optimistic on ALKM’s overall future and the value of PURA’s stake in ALKM.

The CBD infused beverage market is expected to reach over $643 million by 2026.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:
This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.

For More Information Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
(800) 861-1350


