Puradigm Accepted into the United Nations Global Compact First Air Purification Company to be Approved

Puradigm joins an influential group of global leaders, NGOs, and companies at the forefront of sustainable development, ESG and safety.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Puradigm , a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technologies that have been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and the Delta Variant, has been accepted into the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

As part of Puradigm's commitment to clean air and safe communities for all, Puradigm will adopt the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles in the fields of Human Rights and the Environment. As a participant, Puradigm pledges a commitment to engage in and lead collaborative projects that will advance the broader Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, using its Air Purification technology and products, to create healthier and safer environments.

"Puradigm was founded on many of the same values that the United Nations and UN Global Compact promotes - in particular, we share a fundamental commitment to improving the health and wellness of the global community," says Jim Gabriel, CEO of Puradigm. "Our participation in the UN Global Compact enables Puradigm to establish meaningful collaborations with public agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and organizations of all sizes, to build cleaner and healthier spaces for everyone to live and work in."

About United Nations Global Compact

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact brings business together with UN agencies, labor, civil society and governments to advance ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Through the power of collective action, the Global Compact seeks to mainstream these ten principles in business activities around the world and to catalyze actions in support of broader United Nations goals. With over 14,000 participating organizations from more than 196 countries, it is the world's largest sustainable development initiative.

For more information visit: www.unglobalcompact.org .

About Puradigm

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry for the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens, and for the creation of cleaner, safer air quality. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and can be customized for any indoor environment.

For more information on Puradigm visit http://www.puradigm.com.

