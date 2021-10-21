U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.25
    -12.75 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,377.00
    -100.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,326.75
    -50.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,281.70
    -5.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.93
    -0.49 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.30
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6690
    +0.0330 (+2.02%)
     

  • Vix

    16.01
    +0.31 (+1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3808
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0500
    -0.2790 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,109.04
    +881.49 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,538.40
    +57.60 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.05
    -35.05 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

Puradigm Accepted into the United Nations Global Compact First Air Purification Company to be Approved

·2 min read

Puradigm joins an influential group of global leaders, NGOs, and companies at the forefront of sustainable development, ESG and safety.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Puradigm, a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technologies that have been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and the Delta Variant, has been accepted into the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/668945/Puradigm-logo.png
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/668945/Puradigm-logo.png

As part of Puradigm's commitment to clean air and safe communities for all, Puradigm will adopt the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles in the fields of Human Rights and the Environment. As a participant, Puradigm pledges a commitment to engage in and lead collaborative projects that will advance the broader Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, using its Air Purification technology and products, to create healthier and safer environments.

"Puradigm was founded on many of the same values that the United Nations and UN Global Compact promotes - in particular, we share a fundamental commitment to improving the health and wellness of the global community," says Jim Gabriel, CEO of Puradigm. "Our participation in the UN Global Compact enables Puradigm to establish meaningful collaborations with public agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and organizations of all sizes, to build cleaner and healthier spaces for everyone to live and work in."

About United Nations Global Compact

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact brings business together with UN agencies, labor, civil society and governments to advance ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Through the power of collective action, the Global Compact seeks to mainstream these ten principles in business activities around the world and to catalyze actions in support of broader United Nations goals. With over 14,000 participating organizations from more than 196 countries, it is the world's largest sustainable development initiative.

For more information visit: www.unglobalcompact.org.

About Puradigm

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry for the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens, and for the creation of cleaner, safer air quality. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and can be customized for any indoor environment.

For more information on Puradigm visit http://www.puradigm.com.

Contacts:

Puradigm Communications Contact:
Matt Bird
CEO
CommPro Worldwide
C: +1 (646) 401-4499
E: matt.bird@commpro.com

Media / PR Contact:
Nicole Liddy
Sr. Project Manager
CommPro Worldwide
C: +1 (848) 702-4173
E: nicole.liddy@commpro.com

Media Relations Contact:
5W Public Relations
C: 212-999-5585
E: puradigm@5wpr.com

SOURCE: Puradigm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668945/Puradigm-Accepted-into-the-United-Nations-Global-Compact-First-Air-Purification-Company-to-be-Approved

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi foreign minister, U.S. special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks - SPA

    Prince Faisal and Malley, who earlier visited Qatar on a regional tour to coordinate with Gulf allies, also discussed strengthening "joint action to stop Iranian support for terrorist militias" threatening regional security, SPA added. Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi has not yet agreed to resume indirect talks with the United States on both sides returning to compliance with the deal, under which Iran curbed its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief.

  • U.S. Iran envoy to meet with European allies about nuclear talks

    U.S. envoy for Iran Rob Malley will meet on Friday in Paris with senior diplomats from France, Germany and the U.K. to discuss the stalemate in the nuclear talks with Iran, sources briefed on the meeting told me. Malley will arrive in Paris after a four-day trip to the Gulf.Why it matters: The nuclear talks have been stalled since June, and America’s Arab partners are extremely concerned by Iran’s nuclear advances in recent months. Several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, are engaging wit

  • U.S. regulatory panel to unveil blueprint for tackling financial climate risks

    A top U.S. regulatory panel is scheduled on Thursday to unveil recommendations for ensuring the financial system can withstand risks created by climate change, a development that could advance new rules and stricter oversight on Wall Street. The report by the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which comprises the heads of the top financial agencies and is chaired by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, is part of President Joe Biden's plan to aggressively tackle climate change and comes ahead of his trip to Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations climate summit. "This is the first time that all of the banking and financial regulators will come out in one document and talk about what they can do on climate change," said Todd Phillips, director of financial regulation at the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank.

  • Rio Tinto announces bold $7.5 billion spend to halve carbon emissions by 2030; shares fall

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto announced on Wednesday a $7.5 billion plan to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030, a reduction three times greater than its previous target, but shares fell as investors reacted to the higher spend. As steel and iron ore producers continue their push to cut carbon emissions in line with global climate commitments by 2050, Rio said it sought to halve its scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions - direct emissions by the company and certain types of indirect emissions, respectively - by the end of the decade. Rio brought forward its target to 2025 for a 15% reduction in emissions from 2018 levels, five years faster than it had previously targeted.

  • Tesla's German plant hits snag as public consultation repeated

    BERLIN (Reuters) -An online consultation for local citizens to express objections to Tesla's huge factory near Berlin will be repeated, the regional environmental ministry said on Thursday, over concerns the process did not comply with regulations. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at a visit to the factory site in Gruenheide on Oct. 9 that he hoped to begin production in November, which looks increasingly unlikely as authorities first need to review the latest submissions before deciding whether to grant approval. The repeated process, only open to those who expressed an objection in previous public consultation rounds but were not satisfied with the response from Tesla or the environmental ministry, will run from Nov. 2-22, the statement said.

  • 20 favorite alternative-energy stocks with expected upside of up to 102%

    There are three ways that investors can tap into solar and other alternative-energy stocks, which have rebounded from a dramatic decline earlier in the year.

  • NextEra Energy Continues to Shine

    NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) continues to benefit from the accelerating shift toward cleaner energy sources. The giant utility delivered strong third-quarter results, powered by its leading renewable energy business. According to the report it released Wednesday morning, NextEra Energy generated $1.483 billion, or $0.75 per share, of adjusted net income during the third quarter.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Tumbled This Morning

    Investors aren't sure if they can bet on Biden to lift the alternative energy company's prospects anymore.

  • First Solar and SolarEdge Are Falling. Why Solar Stocks Got Downgraded.

    Analysts at Guggenheim see risks to the solar sector from rising input costs for steel, aluminum, labor, and panels.

  • Why Did Plug Power, Enphase, and SunPower Stocks Pop?

    Investors in renewable energy companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) are cheering today, as shares of the stocks have risen 2.6%, 4.2%, and 7.6%, respectively, as of 2:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. This is rather strange, however, because the news today sounds mostly bad for investors in renewable energy stocks.

  • Amazon using ships intended for timber to transport goods

    Amazon and Coca-Cola have resorted to using ships designed to carry timber or steel pipes to cope with a shortage of container shipping capacity during the worldwide supply chain crisis.

  • How a Beaver County company is pioneering hydrogen in long-haul trucks

    A deal announced late last week with Nikola Corp., a Phoenix vehichle manufacturer, will make PGT Trucking among the first companies in the country to have a significant part of its fleet powered by hydrogen-electric engines.

  • Find The Venomous Critter In Georgia's Camouflage Challenge

    The Georgia Department of Natural Resources played a fun wildlife game with its Facebook followers.

  • Crypto Miners Struggle to Cut Carbon Emissions

    Bitcoin mining has earned a bad reputation for guzzling cheap electricity in the pursuit of profit. Now bitcoin miners are trying to go green, to a point.

  • The World Is Nowhere Near to Kicking Its Dirtiest Habit

    (Bloomberg) -- Never in human history has a ton of coal cost more. Governments and utilities across the globe are willing to pay record sums to literally keep the lights on. That's the bruising reality that global leaders must face at the high-stakes climate talks in Glasgow this month as hopes fade for a deal to end the world’s reliance on the dirtiest fuel.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon

  • Strong winds cause damage, disruptions in western Europe

    A powerful autumn storm, named Aurore, blasted parts of western Europe on Thursday, knocking out power to a quarter of a million French homes and damaging buildings in at least four countries.

  • Another Round Of Wet Weather On The Way To NorCal

    Forecasters say there's another, much more significant storm on the way this weekend.

  • Energy Crisis Exposes EU Tensions With Few Fixes for Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring energy prices are exacerbating divisions in the European Union as national leaders brace for heated talks about how to protect the most vulnerable and avoid a backlash against the bloc’s ambitious climate change plan.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate

  • Rivian Just Started Shipping Its EV Pickup. Would You Like a Kitchen With That?

    Electric vehicles are cool and some of the features EV buyers can purchase are interesting, even if they are a little odd.

  • Significant Storms Coming To Drought-Parched Northern California; May Bring End to Fire Season

    Real, significant amounts of rainfall are finally on deck for Northern California. This is something the state is going to need to see a lot of - all throughout the fall and winter - to put a dent in the drought. But just this first sequence of rains could do a lot of work towards reducing our fire danger. Wilson Walker reports.