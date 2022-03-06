U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8300
    -0.6310 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,040.45
    +15.21 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
Puratae, LLC Announces LIVEDEN as its New Brand Name and DBA

LIVEDEN
·2 min read

Puratae, LLC of Highland Utah announced LIVEDEN as its new DBA company and brand name, as well as its new product brand name LIVEDENONE and website https://liveden.com.

Highland, United States, March 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Puratae, LLC, of Highland Utah announced today that it has launched its new company, LIVEDEN, a DBA (doing business as) company of Puratae, LLC. The new DBA company was formed in late 2021, and an announcement to Puratae’s existing customers and brand partners was made on February 9. In conjunction with the launch of LIVEDEN, Puratae LLC replaced its former puratae.com domain with the https://liveden.com domain.

According to company spokesman and COO, Bob Hilke, LIVEDEN is the new brand name, replacing “Puratae”. The Company name is pronounced “LIV-EDEN”. Their product also has a new name, LIVEDENONE. LIVEDEN has a strong philanthropic base and, just like its parent company Puratae has done from the beginning, will continue to provide 10 meals to children in need with the purchase of every LIVEDENONE. LIVEDEN is currently operating in six major global markets.

Co-founder and joint CEO, Heather Holker, states: “Our vision has always been a global one. Helping people is what we love… LIVEDEN embodies who we are now and our commitment to the future. LIVEDEN is all about getting back to the basics. Clean, healthy, simple living. This is what inspires us.”

Co-founder and joint CEO, Marty Holker, reflected on Puratae’s success over the recent years, and with the launch of LIVEDEN he shared his vision looking forward for the new company’s brand, LIVEDEN: “Puratae celebrated its third anniversary in August 2021. During that time we had significant growth and acquired many faithful customers. We gave considerable consideration to the brand name to represent our company going forward as well as our product brand name. We feel our new brand name LIVEDEN will help our customers and prospective customers better identify with the vision we have for our company. I could not be more excited about our future going forward as we begin to share LIVEDEN with the world!”

Company information is available at www.liveden.com.

Website: https://liveden.com


CONTACT: Name: LIVEDEN Public Relations Organization: LIVEDEN Address: 5513 W 11000 N, #170, Highland, Utah 84003, United States Phone: +1-801-805-6500


