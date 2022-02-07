U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,483.87
    -16.66 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.13
    +1.39 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.67
    -82.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.60
    +10.24 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.63
    -0.68 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    +13.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.55 (+2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0840
    -0.1160 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,127.92
    +2,434.33 (+5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.66
    +24.91 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

PURAVITA EXPANDS UTAH MASK PRODUCTION TO 10 MILLION KN95 510(k) CERTIFIED FOLD FLAT MASKS PER MONTH

·1 min read

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PuraVita Medical today announces plans to increase KN95 mask production capacity to 10 million masks per month by end of the second quarter of 2022. This will more than triple the current production of PuraVita's factory in Lindon, Utah. PuraVita is currently producing three million units per month and new equipment, employees and systems will increase the production capacity.

"We have experienced staggering sales and demand from small business owners and institutions," said CEO Darin Long. "The institutional message is clear; they want U.S. quality at Chinese prices. Our plan will help deliver our FDA 510(k) certified U.S.-made ASTM Level 3 KN95 masks at contract prices that will be competitive with the questionable KN95 masks. This reflects my continuing commitment to expand to meet our buyers' contractual needs."

PuraVita Medical was founded in 2020 to strengthen the United States' autonomy of medical supplies by producing lab-tested, trustworthy and high-quality face masks. Learn more or purchase masks at www.puravita.com.

Media Contact:
PuraVita Medical Attn: Media Relations
1287 W 300 S
Lindon, UT 84042
877-872-9138
press@puravita.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puravita-expands-utah-mask-production-to-10-million-kn95-510k-certified-fold-flat-masks-per-month-301476951.html

SOURCE PuraVita Medical, LLC

