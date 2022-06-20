U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.86
    +0.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.20
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2241
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8440
    -0.1160 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,055.52
    +1,707.92 (+9.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.62
    -4.32 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Octopus Apollo VCT plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OAP3.L

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC 

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that on 17 June 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,199,568 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each at a price of 46.9 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 572,170,283 Ordinary Shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.


For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited            
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53


Recommended Stories