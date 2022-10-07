U.S. markets open in 6 hours

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc
·1 min read

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”)


Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 6 October 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 10,877,608 Ordinary shares at a price of 86.8316‬p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 1,281,708,857‬ Ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

 

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75

 

 

 


