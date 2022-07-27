U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT PLC
·1 min read
  • OOA.L

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that on 27 July 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 317,753 ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 86.1p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be ‭159,793,933 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

 

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619

 


