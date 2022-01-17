In this article:

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

17 January 2022

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 17 January 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,420,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 46.6 pence per share.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 523,651,962 Ordinary 10p Shares.

