U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,119.77
    +10.83 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,829.38
    +144.59 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,027.86
    -4.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,791.21
    +4.62 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.18
    +1.65 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    2,025.40
    +6.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    +0.33 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    +0.0084 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    +0.0150 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2494
    +0.0068 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3200
    -0.3500 (-0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,058.66
    -115.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.50
    +6.64 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,824.84
    +39.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,082.70
    +159.33 (+0.57%)
     

Purchase of shares

Glunz & Jensen A/S
·1 min read
Glunz &amp; Jensen A/S
Glunz & Jensen A/S

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 540
April 12th, 2023

MANAGER’S TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Rolf Pfiffner notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Rolf Pfiffner has purchased a shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 250 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.

After the purchase, Rolf Pfiffner owns a total of 1.900 shares, corresponding to 0,10 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

Rolf Pfiffner is a member of the board of directors of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since 2017 and Rolf Pfiffner is a member of the executive management of Heliograph Holding GmbH. Heliograph Holding GmbH is a major shareholder in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.

See attached information for further details.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

Attachment