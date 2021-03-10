U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

Purchase of shares

Glunz & Jensen A/S
·1 min read
To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 489
March 10th, 2021

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen ") that Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen has increased his shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 863 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.

After the purchase, Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen owns a total of 4.170 shares, corresponding to 0,23% of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

See attached information for further details.

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

Attachment


  • Greensill, Gupta and the Fragile Tower of Money and Metal

    (Bloomberg) -- Lex Greensill’s business has unraveled at a blistering pace, leaving a tangled trail of destruction all around it.On Monday, Greensill Capital filed for administration in the U.K., capping a stunning collapse for its founder. The bank that he owns in Germany has been shut down by regulators, the funds he ran in partnership with Credit Suisse are being liquidated and his firm is in the process of being broken up with its core perhaps sold to Apollo-backed Athene Holding Ltd.Greensill himself has lost his billionaire status, and the myriad strands tangled up in the collapse involve everything from investment funds to the steel industry to Britain’s healthcare system.Here’s a rundown of the key figures, what happened, and what could be next:The Players:Lex Greensill: The financier’s rise took him from his family’s farm in Queensland, Australia through to Wall Street banks, and then to founding his own firm. It provides supply-chain finance to firms, accelerating payments to suppliers in return for a fee. It had planned a fund raising last year that would have valued it at $7 billion. Read more about Lex Greensill hereSanjeev Gupta: A former commodities trader sometimes dubbed the “Man of Steel,” Gupta heads GFG Alliance. Much of the business, which spans steel, aluminum and renewable energy, was built at a breakneck pace that saw him spend about $6 billion over a five-year period buying and revamping unloved metal assets. Greensill was by far his largest financial backer and the collapse at the lender leaves him in search of new funding.Credit Suisse Group AG: The Swiss lender ran a $10-billion suite of funds that bought securitized loans from Greensill. It’s winding down the funds and returning money to clients. Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG also decided to shutter a Greensill-linked fund. At Credit Suisse, the ties additionally include $140 million in bridge loans it extended to Greensill last year.SoftBank Group Corp.: The Japanese financial institution’s Vision Fund, a mammoth investor in tech startups, put $1.5 billion into Greensill in 2019. It’s now written down the valuation and is considering dropping it close to zero, according to people familiar with the matter.The BackgroundThe crisis began at Bond & Credit Company, the Sydney unit of insurance giant Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. last summer. It decided not to extend policies covering the loans Greensill made, and has fired a manager who had a key role in signing off on that business. Compounding Greensill’s problems, around the same time, the German regulator BaFin started a probe into his fast-growing bank in Bremen.BaFin was concerned that too many of the assets of Greensill Bank were tied to the same source: Gupta. The investigation found irregularities, including that the bank had booked claims for transactions by Gupta that hadn’t yet occurred but which were accounted for as if they had. During this slow buildup of pressure, in late 2020 Softbank wrote down its investment in Greensill, though this only came to light in recent weeks.The situation accelerated in February, when pressure from BaFin saw Greensill seek out potential buyers for its exposure to Gupta. It started talks with Athene and Apollo Global Management Inc. to sell some assets, but deteriorating situation had put Greensill’s backers and investors on alert.Read More: Credit Suisse Missed Many Warnings Before Greensill’s Collapse Explaining Supply Chain Finance and Greensill’s Woes: QuickTake Gupta in Talks for Reprieve on Greensill Debt to Avoid Fire SaleThe FalloutIn Australia, Greensill lost a legal fight to get Bond and Credit Company to extend insurance that lapsed on March 1. Without that coverage, credit quality was questioned, asset valuations became tougher, and Credit Suisse froze the Greensill-linked funds, citing “considerable uncertainty.” GAM followed suit, and on March 3, the German financial regulator shut Greensill Bank to save money for depositors and creditors.Greensill executives desperately tried to save the company as insolvency loomed. But there was no denying the panic as multiple directors jumped ship and left the company, including Lex Greensill’s brother.There’s also been a real-world fallout. In the U.K., the National Health Service has had to pay pharmacies directly rather than rely on Greensill Capital, putting further strain on its pandemic-hit finances. German municipalities that parked funds at Greensill Bank are now at risk of losing their money.For Gupta, it appears Greensill may take GFG down with it. Court documents show GFG warning that if it lost Greensill financing, then it “would collapse into insolvency.’’ Spain’s government has already asked a division of GFG to prove it’s solvent before being allowed to push ahead with a takeover of an aluminum plant, according to people familiar with the matter. Athene, which is in talks to buy assets tied to Greensill, has reportedly excluded Gupta-linked assets from discussions.The situation is fraying multiple parts of Gupta’s empire. The Bank of England has ordered Gupta to inject 75 million pounds into Wyelands Bank, owned by GFG, to return retail deposits.The Next StepsGreensill: Talks continue with Athene after the insolvency filing, with the Bermuda-based annuity seller offering about $60 million for Greensill’s IT and intellectual property, court documents show. Greensill will still have to deal with the fallout from BaFin's criminal complaint.Gupta: Greensill’s fall from grace cuts off a key source of finance for the array of businesses that make up his empire. Without fresh cash, that could spell trouble for GFG Alliance and the 35,000 people it employs across 30 countries. Gupta’s operations churned out 5 million tons of steel in 2019 and have the capacity to make more than 300,000 tons of aluminum per year. GFG is in talks to negotiate a reprieve on its debt obligations to Greensill, which would help the group stave off insolvency and avoid an asset fire sale.Credit Suisse: The episode is another black eye for the Swiss bank's risk policies and one more blow for an asset management unit that was already under scrutiny. Now, funds that the bank was touting as a success story as recently as December are set for a long winddown. Investors will get some cash right away, but face a long wait to see how much their assets were really worth.SoftBank: The investing giant can mark this down as a bet that didn't work out. Now, it will turn its attention to ensuring other startups it backs that got financing from Greensill can find ways to replace that funding.(Updates with Gupta talks on debt reprieve.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gupta in Talks to Negotiate Reprieve on Greensill Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance is battling to negotiate a reprieve on its debt obligations to Greensill Capital as the unraveling of its biggest lender threatens to take down the metals group.A debt standstill agreement with Greensill, which filed for administration on Monday, would help GFG stave off insolvency and avoid an asset fire sale, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. Gupta is separately seeking to raise new financing to replace Greensill’s loans, they said.The abrupt collapse of Lex Greensill’s business has shuttered funds run by Credit Suisse Group AG and forced Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. to write down its $1.5 billion investment in the supply-chain finance firm. Now it risks dragging down GFG, with governments from London to Paris monitoring the threat to 35,000 jobs across a business that spans steel to renewable energy.In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration is in constant contact with Gupta’s steel division over the impact on British factories and jobs, a person with knowledge of the matter said. GFG employs about 5,500 people across the U.K., including at an aluminum smelter in Scotland. In France, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government would support GFG employees and its industrial sites, if Greensill’s difficulties jeopardized them.GFG “started to default on its obligations” after Greensill stopped lending to the group at the beginning of March, according to court documents. Greensill’s exposure to the metals group was $5 billion, one of the people said.U.K. unions met with GFG executives on Tuesday amid fears of job losses across Gupta’s empire. The Indian-born former commodities trader had previously been called the “savior of steel” for his tendency to buy unloved mills and smelters. GFG, a loose group of companies he owns, spans 30 countries.“While Greensill’s difficulties have created a challenging situation, we have adequate funding for our current needs,” GFG said in an emailed statement, adding that attempts to secure alternative financing “will take some time to organize.”Read more: GFG Set for Crunch Talks With Unions as Pressure Mounts on GuptaThe negotiations on a debt reprieve may not lead to a deal, the people said. Partners at Grant Thornton were appointed as joint administrators of Greensill on Monday.A spokesperson for Grant Thornton declined to comment.The collapse of Lex Greensill’s eponymous firm has cast a shadow over Gupta’s business, which relied heavily on its funding for a $6 billion acquisition spree over five years. In Monday’s court filing, Greensill said that its largest customer by value has fallen into “severe financial difficulty,” and had warned last month it faced insolvency without its funding.The news that Greensill has filed for administration is “extremely concerning to the unions and the workforce,” a spokesperson for the U.K.’s National Trade Union Steel Coordinating Committee said. “Government must take an active role to facilitate a comprehensive solution.”The Australian Workers’ Union has been meeting with management at GFG’s Whyalla steelworks in South Australia on a rolling basis, National Secretary Daniel Walton said in an emailed statement.GFG took ownership of Whyalla in 2017 with a bold plan to increase production and invest in renewable power to reduce energy costs. The steelworks are now profitable and the global prospects for steel demand are good, Walton said.A spokesperson for Australia’s Industry Minister Karen Andrews said the government was “monitoring the situation closely,” though declined to comment further about the potential impact of Greensill’s difficulties.(Adds response in Australia in final 3 paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GFG Set for Crunch Talks With Unions as Pressure Mounts on Gupta

    (Bloomberg) -- Executives from Sanjeev Gupta’s steel and aluminum empire will meet with U.K. unions on Tuesday, a day after it emerged it had told Greensill Capital that it too faces insolvency without the firm’s financing.The meeting between representatives for GFG Alliance and unions comes amid fears of job losses across Gupta’s sprawling business, which employs 35,000 people in 30 countries. The impact of Greensill’s collapse has until now been unclear, but in a court filing on Monday the lender said that its largest customer by value had fallen into “severe financial difficulty.”In a Feb. 7 letter, GFG said that if Greensill ceased to provide working capital finance, GFG would “collapse into insolvency,” according to the filing.A spokesperson for Gupta’s network of companies declined to comment on the filing, but reiterated remarks made last week that GFG’s operations are running “as normal and our core businesses continue to benefit from strong market conditions generating robust sales and cash flows.”Lex Greensill’s eponymous financial firm filed for administration in the U.K. following a week of high drama in which key backer Credit Suisse Group AG froze and later started to wind down $10 billion in funds that bought its products. Greensill’s collapse has cast a shadow over Gupta, who relied heavily on the firm to fund his rapid spree of acquisitions of moribund industrial assets.Read also: Greensill, Gupta and the Fragile Tower of Money and MetalGreensill stopped financing GFG at the start of March, according to its court filing. Since then, the filing alleged, GFG has “started to default on its obligations.”Unions are now concerned about the impact on workers at Gupta’s plants. A spokesperson for steelworkers’ union Community said “Sanjeev Gupta needs to tell us exactly what the administration means for Liberty’s U.K. businesses and how he plans to protect jobs.”Signs of stress are emerging in different parts of the Gupta empire. Wyelands Bank, a lender that’s part of GFG Alliance, was forced to return retail deposits at the direction of the Bank of England, which acted over concerns about its exposure to the rest of the group, a person familiar with the matter said last week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Greensill Files for U.K. Insolvency After Swift Unraveling

    (Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital filed for administration in the U.K., capping a stunning collapse for the supply-chain finance company after key backers walked away over concerns about the valuation of its assets.A hearing was held in London on Monday to review the submission, according to court documents. Lex Greensill’s eponymous company had been readying the filing since last week, after Credit Suisse Group AG froze and then later started winding down $10 billion of funds that bought products from Greensill. That decision set off a chain of events that also saw regulators in Germany shut down its local bank.Greensill remains in talks with Apollo-backed Athene Holding Ltd. on the sale of its operating business, though any transaction will likely be at a fraction of the $7 billion valuation that the company had sought in fundraising talks last year when it was considering plans to go public. Athene is offering about $60 million for Greensill’s IT and intellectual property, the court documents showed.Greensill unraveled in a matter of days once the lack of confidence began to sweep across the financial world. At the heart of the trouble are loans made by its supply-chain finance business. Greensill backers from Credit Suisse to Softbank Group Corp. and GAM Holding Corp. signaled doubts about the debt, upending the multi-billion-dollar empire. It also emerged that Softbank’s Vision fund had substantially written down its $1.5 billion holding in Greensill late last year.Grant Thornton has been appointed as joint administrators, and is “in continued discussion with an interested party in relation to the purchase of certain Greensill Capital assets,” the firm said in an emailed statement. Bloomberg reported last week that Greensill was in the process of filing for insolvency.Read more: Greensill Crisis of Confidence Worsens as GAM Winds Down FundGrant Thornton was also named as administrators to Greensill in Australia and is working closely with the U.K. administrators, it said in a statement on Tuesday.Some of the most high-profile drama took place in Germany, where regulator BaFin shuttered Greensill Bank AG and asked law enforcement officials to investigate accounting irregularities. BaFin spent months probing the bank’s exposure to companies linked to U.K. industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. Greensill said it was always transparent with auditors and regulators about its approach to classifying assets.About 90% of Greensill’s revenues were derived from non-investment grade borrowers, according to filings from the court. The largest of those clients is Gupta, according to the documents. In a letter dated Feb. 7, Gupta’s GFG Alliance told Greensill that if it ceased to provide working capital for the firm, it would collapse into insolvency.Pressure on Greensill ratcheted up as it lost its allies, with Credit Suisse freezing and then deciding to liquidate the family of funds that invest in Greensill-sourced loans, citing “uncertainty” about the valuations of some of the debt. The Swiss bank also last week demanded repayment of a $140 million loan it had made to Greensill. The firm was unable to do this and was therefore cash insolvent, the filings showed.GAM also said it will begin shuttering its $842 million GAM Greensill Supply Chain Finance Fund and return investors’ money as it sought to end its dealings with the firm.Separately, Apollo earlier on Monday agreed to acquire the about 65% it didn’t already own of Athene in a deal that values the firm at about $11 billion.(Updates with administrators in Australia in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

