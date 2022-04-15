U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.20
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.10
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0819
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3064
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4880
    +0.5980 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,065.77
    -609.93 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.96
    -30.47 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

If you purchased GTV common stock and/or the digital asset security referred to as G-Coins or G-Dollars between April 2020 and June 2020, you may be eligible for a distribution payment from the GTV Media Group Fair Fund

·4 min read

SEATTLE, April 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- JND Legal Administration announces that on September 13, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") issued an Order instituting and simultaneously settling cease-and-desist proceedings against Respondents GTV Media Group, Inc. ("GTV"), Saraca Media Group, Inc. ("Saraca"), and Voice of Guo Media, Inc. In the Order, the SEC found that from approximately April 2020 through June 2020, Respondents generally solicited thousands of individuals to invest in the GTV Common Stock offering. The SEC further found that during the same period, GTV and Saraca ("the G Entities") also solicited individuals to invest in the Digital Asset offering. According to the Order, as a result of these two unregistered securities offerings, whose proceeds were commingled, Respondents collectively raised approximately $487 million from more than 5,000 investors, including individuals in the United States. The SEC ordered the Respondents to pay $486,745,063 in disgorgement, plus prejudgment interest of $17,688,365 and $35,000,000 in civil money penalties, for a total of $539,433,428, to the SEC. The SEC also created the Fair Fund, pursuant to Section 308(a) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, so the penalties paid, along with the disgorgement and interest paid, can be distributed to harmed investors. To date, the Respondents have paid a total of $455,439,194.49. Any additional funds collected from the Respondents pursuant to the Order will be added to the Fair Fund. The Fair Fund has been deposited at the United States Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service ("BFS") for investment.

G Entities [Relevant Period start and end dates (inclusive)]:

  • GTV Common Stock [4/20/2020 through 6/2/2020]; and

  • G-Dollars or G-Coins [4/1/2020 through 6/30/2020];

On October 14, 2021, the SEC appointed Miller Kaplan Arase LLP as Tax Administrator. The SEC also appointed JND Legal Administration as Fund Administrator (the "Fund Administrator") on November 23, 2021. The SEC approved a plan for the distribution of the GTV Media Group Fair Fund (the "Plan"). The Plan is publicly available at www.GTVMediaGroupFairFund.com, and available on the SEC's webpage for this matter at https://www.sec.gov/divisions/enforce/claims/gtv-media-group.htm.

If you purchased one or more of the securities listed above during the corresponding Relevant Period(s) and would like to be considered for eligibility for a distribution from the GTV Media Group Fair Fund, you must submit a completed and signed Proof of Claim Form ("Claim Form"), including adequate supporting documentation of your purchases and a completed tax certification, to the Fund Administrator by the Claims Bar Date.

The Claim Form is available at www.GTVMediaGroupFairFund.com. You may submit your Claim Form online no later than 11:59 p.m. PT on the Claims Bar Date following the directions at www.GTVMediaGroupFairFund.com/claim. Alternatively, you may send your Claim Form to the Fund Administrator. Claim Forms must be postmarked no later than the Claims Bar Date if sent by First Class Mail; and if not by First Class Mail, received by the Fund Administrator by the Claims Bar Date. If not submitted online, Claim Forms should be directed to the following address:

GTV Media Group Fair Fund
c/o JND Legal Administration
PO Box 91403
Seattle, WA 98111

Additional information regarding the GTV Media Group Fair Fund, including the Distribution Plan, the Plan Notice, the Claim Form, relevant deadlines, and related materials are available on the Distribution Website at www.GTVMediaGroupFairFund.com. You may obtain additional information or request copies of the Claim Form by contacting the Fund Administrator toll-free at 866-853-5013, emailing info@GTVMediaGroupFairFund.com, or writing to:

GTV Media Group Fair Fund
c/o JND Legal Administration
PO Box 91403
Seattle, WA 98111

Please check the website www.GTVMediaGroupFairFund.com frequently for updates.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/if-you-purchased-gtv-common-stock-andor-the-digital-asset-security-referred-to-as-g-coins-or-g-dollars-between-april-2020-and-june-2020-you-may-be-eligible-for-a-distribution-payment-from-the-gtv-media-group-fair-fund-301520641.html

SOURCE JND Legal Administration

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/15/c3744.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Good Friday.

    The stock market has taken a hit this year. Stocks slipped this week, too: The dropped 0.8%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Bond yields, however, ripped higher this week, denting the stock market.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is The Stock Market Open On Good Friday?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Columbus Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Analyst on Musk's Twitter offer: ‘No board in America is going to take that number’

    Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in a filing made public Thursday, calling it his ‘best and final offer.’

  • Elon Musk's Bid for Twitter Is a Machiavellian Play

    Earlier this week, I wrote about Musk's penchant for humor. Did you notice the reappearance of the number 420 in his $54.20 bid for Twitter? This is a reference to marijuana, and is apropos his "funding secured" tweet, in which he mulled taking Tesla private at $420.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bank of America details 3 ways Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid may end, and one is terrible for shareholders

    “Mr. Musk has indicated that the $54.20 bid is final, but the board has a duty to explore all options for getting a higher price. Other social media or tech companies could be interested in Twitter,” the BofA analysts wrote.

  • JPMorgan CEO warns of ‘powerful forces’ threatening U.S. economy into a recession

    Jamie Dimon was once convinced this year would see a booming economy, but not even he can stand in the way of the forces destabilizing the global economy.

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Charles Schwab, Bank of America, other big banks set to report quarterly results

    More big banks are set to report earnings on Monday, April 18.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Keeps Sliding, 5 Stocks Near Buy Points, Tesla Earnings Loom

    The market rally is weak and divided. Here are five strong stocks and a game plan. Tesla headlines a big week of earnings.

  • A retired nurse lost $43,000 to bitcoin — watch out for red flags online

    A New York retired nurse lost $43,000 of her life savings to bitcoin scammers, after transferring the money to them through a malicious computer pop-up – an unfortunate reminder to be vigilant when it comes to your money. Retirement Tip of the Week: Be careful of what sites you trust, and if a pop-up or email looks fraudulent or concerning, have it checked – don’t immediately hand over your savings. The woman, who was using her work computer, said she was told to send the money through wire transfer and “bitcoin ATM,” which converts dollars to cryptocurrency, The New York Post reported.

  • Doug Kass: How Did Bank Stock Investors Get So Clueless?

    The share price of the largest and most popular money center bank extant, JPMorgan Chase , has fallen from $170 to $127. Among the better-performing large money banks, even Bank of America ($50 to $39) and Wells Fargo ($60 to $48) have performed poorly. I attribute the mistaken and almost universal optimism towards bank stocks as a singular reflection of the superficiality of investors today (the near universal mantra that "rates rise and so will bank stocks") and the mindless and wrong-footed logic and poor (company-specific and industry) analysis.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2022

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for April.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Twitter Is Weighing a Poison Pill Defense to Thwart Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s board is considering adopting a measure that would protect the company from hostile acquisition bids, according to people with knowledge of the matter, following billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian

  • Cryptocurrencies may all ‘come crashing down’: Michael Lewis

    In a new interview, best-selling author Michael Lewis cautioned that the value of cryptocurrency may dramatically plummet and its wide adoption could threaten traditional capital markets.

  • Costco Just Raised Its Dividend. It’s One More Reason to Own the Stock.

    Costco announced that it had approved a quarterly payout of 90 cents a share, or $3.60 a year, up from 79 cents a quarter, or $3.16 a year.