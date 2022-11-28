U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

IF YOU PURCHASED A SECRET, OLD SPICE, PANTENE, WATERL

·6 min read

A federal court authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Kroll Settlement Administration regarding the Procter & Gamble Aerosol Products Settlement.

You must file a timely and valid claim to receive a payment or a voucher under the settlement. Read this notice and visit www.aerosolspraysettlement.com or call 833-709-0662 for more information.

What is this notice about?  A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action proceeding. The lawsuits in this proceeding claimed that certain aerosol antiperspirant, deodorant, body spray, dry shampoo, and dry conditioner products marketed by The Procter & Gamble Company ("P&G") prior to January 1, 2022, including but not limited to aerosol antiperspirant, deodorant, body spray, dry shampoo, and dry conditioner products from the Secret, Old Spice, Pantene, Waterl<ss, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Hair Food brands ("P&G Aerosol Products"), were inappropriately marketed because it was not disclosed that some of the P&G Aerosol Products allegedly contained benzene. P&G denies that it did anything wrong. Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, P&G has already recalled all of the products at issue. This Settlement does not concern any product purchased after December 31, 2021. The settlement, if approved, resolves the lawsuits and provides benefits to Settlement Class Members who do not exclude themselves from the Settlement Class.

Who is included?  The "Settlement Class" consists of all persons residing in the United States who purchased P&G Aerosol Products during the period beginning November 4, 2015, and ending December 31, 2021. "P&G Aerosol Products" means all aerosol antiperspirant, deodorant, body spray, dry shampoo, and dry conditioner products listed in the complaints filed in the Actions or in any case included in the MDL, including but not limited to aerosol antiperspirant, deodorant, body spray, dry shampoo, and dry conditioner products from the following brands: Secret, Old Spice, Pantene, Waterl<ss, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Hair Food.

What benefits does the settlement provide?  Under the proposed settlement, each Settlement Class Member will have an opportunity to file a claim requesting either a monetary payment or a voucher from P&G. If the settlement is approved and becomes final, each Settlement Class Member that files a timely and valid claim will have the option to receive either a monetary payment of up to three dollars and fifty cents ($3.50) for each P&G Aerosol Product purchased, between November 4, 2015 and December 31, 2021, up to a maximum of ten dollars and fifty cents ($10.50), or a voucher for the same P&G Aerosol Product purchased, up to a maximum of three vouchers per household (i.e., for three P&G Aerosol Products). The value of any voucher(s) will correspond to the type of P&G Aerosol Product that you claim you have purchased. There is no limit to the amount of claims you may submit if you submit valid proof of purchases (i.e., you may receive more than $10.50 if you have valid proof of purchases showing that you purchased more than three P&G Aerosol Products between November 4, 2015 and December 31, 2021). The number of vouchers or monetary payments that you can receive under this settlement will be reduced by the number of vouchers that you or a member of your household received through P&G's recall programs, although each Settlement Class Member's household that received any vouchers through P&G's recall programs still is permitted to submit a claim for at least one monetary payment or one voucher in connection with this settlement.

You must file a claim to receive a payment or voucher under the settlement.

What are the options?  You must file a timely and valid claim to receive a payment or a voucher under the settlement. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do nothing, and the settlement is approved and becomes final, you will not receive a payment or a voucher under this settlement, and you will give up your right to bring your own lawsuit against P&G about the issues in the lawsuits. If you exclude yourself from the Settlement Class (sometimes referred to as "opting out"), you will give up your right to receive a settlement payment or voucher but will retain any right you may have to sue P&G about the issues in this action. To exclude yourself, you must mail a signed, written request for exclusion, postmarked no later than January 26, 2023, to: Procter and Gamble Aerosol, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, PO Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324. Requests for exclusion must be specific to individual Settlement Class Members, and Settlement Class Members cannot request exclusion as a class or group. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to or comment on the settlement and/or to Settlement Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses and for a service award to the plaintiffs who brought these lawsuits on behalf of the Settlement Class. For more information, visit www.aerosolspraysettlement.com.

What happens next?  The Court will hold a hearing on May 30, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. ET, at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Joseph P. Kinneary U.S. Courthouse, Room 108, 85 Marconi Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43215, to decide whether to approve the settlement, how much attorneys' fees and expenses to award the attorneys who worked representing the Settlement Class (up to $2.4 million), and whether to award a service award of up to $250 to each Settlement Class Representative who brought this case on behalf of the Settlement Class. If you are a Settlement Class Member, you or your attorney may ask permission to speak at the hearing at your own cost. The date and time of this hearing may change without further notice. Please check www.aerosolspraysettlement.com for updates.

Who represents the Settlement Class?  The Court has appointed the following lawyers at the following law firms to represent the Settlement Class: Gary Klinger at Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Kevin Laukaitis at Shub Law Firm; Steven Bloch at Silver Golub & Teitell LLP; Mark S. Reich at Levi & Korsinsky, LLP; Richard S. Wayne at Strauss Troy Co., LPA; Rick Paul at Paul LLP; Paul Doolittle at Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, LLC; Bryan Aylstock at Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz PLLC; Jonathan Jagher at Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC; Michael Reese at Reese LLP; Terence R. Coates at Markovits, Stock & Demarco, LLC; and Noah M. Schubert at Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP. Together, these lawyers are called Settlement Class Counsel. Settlement Class Members do not need to pay these lawyers out of their pocket; instead these lawyers will apply for compensation under the terms of the settlement. If you are a Settlement Class Member and want to be represented by your own lawyer, you may hire one at your own expense.

How do I get more information?  For more information, including to view copies of case documents including a detailed notice about your rights under the proposed settlement, the full settlement agreement, the complaints in the lawsuits, and Settlement Class Counsel's attorneys' fees and service award motion and any court orders related to the settlement (once they are filed), visit www.aerosolspraysettlement.com or call 833-709-0662. PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/if-you-purchased-a-secret-old-spice-pantene-waterlss-aussie-herbal-essences-or-hair-food-aerosol-antiperspirant-deodorant-body-spray-dry-shampoo-or-dry-conditioner-product-from-november-4-2015-to-december-31-2021-you-301686345.html

SOURCE Kroll Settlement Administration

