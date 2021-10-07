U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

Purchaser Business Group on Health Hires Three New Executives to Accelerate Improvement in Health Care Quality and Affordability for America’s Largest Employers

Purchaser Business Group on Health
·3 min read

Seasoned Health Executives with Extensive Experience Working with Large Employers Recruited to Join the Country’s Most Impactful Business Group on Health at a Critical Moment

San Francisco, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a nonprofit coalition committed to reducing health care costs while improving care quality and equity, has announced the addition of three veteran executives to accelerate the development of solutions designed to address the needs of health care purchasers and their employees, and to help its member organizations implement those programs.

The new executives bring a wealth of practical knowledge and innovative problem-solving to managing health care benefits for large organizations. Their experience will help PBGH continue to serve its ever-growing membership of the nation’s largest employers, which are collectively responsible for providing high-value health coverage to more than 15 million Americans and their families.

“Meeting the needs of large private employers and public purchasers is our top priority,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, President and CEO of PBGH. “Our members come to us to provide innovative solutions that address the uncertain quality and poorly integrated care their employees often face, and these tenacious experts, who each bring deep expertise and unique perspective, will enable PBGH to continue meeting the needs of this often-chaotic market.”

The new appointees join PBGH as large employers reach a tipping point in their efforts to address long-standing dynamics that have hindered employee access to high-value care, and the organization takes an increasingly prominent role influencing health care policy and payment reform. These seasoned executives will work to build on PBGH’s deep expertise in quality evaluation, employer-based health care and proven successes producing savings and improved health outcomes to enhance its offerings for its members.

“The three professionals joining our organization will strengthen PBGH’s ability to continue delivering innovative solutions that respond directly and exclusively to the needs of large health care purchasers,” Mitchell added.

Newly appointed PBGH staff:

Randa Deaton joins the organization as Vice President of Purchaser Engagement and will lead efforts to bring new solutions to PBGH’s members. Working directly with PBGH member organizations, Deaton will ensure that PBGH’s initiatives and products align with member priorities and lead purchaser engagement with offerings such as the PBGH Health Value Index.

Previously the president and CEO of Kentuckiana Health Collaborative, Deaton brings more than 15 years of experience working directly with health care purchasers and led the Corporate Community Health Initiative as part of the benefit strategy team for Ford Motor Company from 2004 to 2020.

Jeff Semenchuk will work with PBGH as its Innovation Advisor, partnering with C-suite leaders by tapping into his extensive experience developing collaborative partnerships to identify opportunities and implement transformational new business solutions. He most recently served as Chief Innovation Officer at Blue Shield of California and has led innovation efforts for Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Pfizer.

Julia Hutchins serves as the director of PBGH’s product innovation lab. Hutchins oversees product development and will work closely with both Semenchuk and Deaton to develop solutions designed specifically for large employers that enable a better employee experience and reduce unnecessary costs. Hutchins previously served as Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder of a tech-enabled employer health plan that she started with a network of regional school districts and helped grow into a multimillion-dollar company working with employers across the country.

###

About Purchaser Business Group on Health

PBGH is a nonprofit coalition representing nearly 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S. that collectively spend $100 billion annually purchasing health care services for more than 15 million Americans and their families. In partnership with its members, PBGH initiatives are designed to test innovative operational programs and scale successful approaches that lower health care costs and increase quality across the U.S.

CONTACT: Lisa Zamosky Purchaser Business Group on Health 9177510232 lzamosky@pbgh.org


